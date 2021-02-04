Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gabin Villiere has previously played sevens for France but made his XV-a-side debut in November 2020

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v France Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday 6 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and watch post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Gabin Villiere will make his Six Nations debut for France in Saturday's tournament opener against Italy in Rome.

Teddy Thomas lines up on the right wing, with Brice Dulin at full-back.

Arthur Vincent starts at outside centre in the absence of the injured Virimi Vakatawa and Gael Fickou is at 12.

After missing France's Autumn Nations Cup final defeat against England, star scrum-half Antoine Dupont is back in the starting XV.

Flanker Gregory Alldritt has recovered from a knee injury in time to start, while 22-year-old Matthieu Jalibert is at fly-half in place of the injured Romain Ntamack.

France impressed under coach Fabien Galthie in 2020 and are looking to improve on their second-place finish in last year's Six Nations.

France team to face Italy

France: Dulin; Thomas, Vincent, Fickou, Villiere; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas, Le Roux, Willemse, Cretin, Alldritt, Ollivon (capt).

Replacements: Bourgarit, Gros, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Jelonch, Serin,Carbonel, Penaud.