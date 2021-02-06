Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The 2021 Six Nations tournament gets underway this weekend with Wales kicking off at home to Ireland looking to bounce back from their worst showing in 13 years.

Since the tournament began as the Home Nations Championship in 1883 Wales have won it outright 27 times and produced many legends of northern hemisphere rugby's crown jewel.

But do you know who has played the most games and scored the most points for Wales in the competition?

Take our Wales by numbers quiz and find out. Good luck!