Premiership relegation: Vote on whether to ring-fence league for 2020-21 campaign delayed
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
A crucial decision on whether to scrap relegation from the Premiership this season has been delayed.
The RFU council was due to decide on Friday whether to ring-fence the league for the 2020-21 campaign.
However the Premiership clubs have requested more time "to conclude consultation with stakeholders".
Top-flight English clubs hope to scrap relegation for the season in light of the Covid crisis.
An RFU spokesperson confirmed: "The vote will now be delayed."
With five matches this season already cancelled following coronavirus outbreaks, and points allocated to the teams involved, the clubs have argued that relegating a side in these circumstances would be unfair.
If ring-fencing is approved by the RFU council, it would mean expanding the league next season to 13 or 14 teams, with 2019 Premiership champions Saracens currently among the clubs waiting for the second-tier Championship to restart.
However it is thought leading partners - such as broadcaster BT Sport - would prefer to retain the jeopardy of relegation.
Meanwhile sources insist a vote on ring-fencing would only apply for the current season, and would not mean the Premiership becomes a permanently closed league.
"The RFU council were due to table a vote today on proposals from the RFU around no relegation for the 2020-21 season from the Gallagher Premiership," added an RFU spokesperson.
"The vote would also pave the way for a wider review of future seasons' structures, including increased preparation time for the England senior men's team ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023.
"Late last night Premiership Rugby requested more time to conclude its consultation with stakeholders therefore the vote will now be delayed."
This has been swept under the carpet.
I know there are many fans who sit in their ivory towers who don't care about this but it's worse than whether Gloucester has to spend one season in the championship or not.
Bristol and Exeter came from the championship.
I read Stephen Jones in the Times and whilst most of his articles are tosh, his view on how France operate the two divisions is wortt a read and emulating
Surely it's of immense importance to the English Rugby Union that their beloved Sorrycens be plucked from lowly English Championship and placed in the lowly Premiership. Ideally with no record the grubby little cheats ever having play a game.
League is big enough already and those in Championship should only be admitted if and when they win the league after ring-fencing is relaxed.
Saracens have paid the price they should not be punished twice
Scrap the salary cap
Ring-fencing would make the entire second half of the season completely pointless for any clubs down the bottom end of the table.
As a Chiefs fan, dead against ring fencing. There's a few other clubs in the SW would like to emulate our success, and why shouldn't they...........?
Tigers can’t be too cocky, Sarries bookkeeping saved them
Frankly I can't help but think that if it weren't Saracens then we wouldn't be talking about automatically promoting sides.