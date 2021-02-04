Premiership relegation: Vote on whether to ring-fence league for 2020-21 campaign delayed

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Gloucester
Gloucester are currently bottom of the Premiership having won one of their seven matches

A crucial decision on whether to scrap relegation from the Premiership this season has been delayed.

The RFU council was due to decide on Friday whether to ring-fence the league for the 2020-21 campaign.

However the Premiership clubs have requested more time "to conclude consultation with stakeholders".

Top-flight English clubs hope to scrap relegation for the season in light of the Covid crisis.

An RFU spokesperson confirmed: "The vote will now be delayed."

With five matches this season already cancelled following coronavirus outbreaks, and points allocated to the teams involved, the clubs have argued that relegating a side in these circumstances would be unfair.

If ring-fencing is approved by the RFU council, it would mean expanding the league next season to 13 or 14 teams, with 2019 Premiership champions Saracens currently among the clubs waiting for the second-tier Championship to restart.

However it is thought leading partners - such as broadcaster BT Sport - would prefer to retain the jeopardy of relegation.

Meanwhile sources insist a vote on ring-fencing would only apply for the current season, and would not mean the Premiership becomes a permanently closed league.

"The RFU council were due to table a vote today on proposals from the RFU around no relegation for the 2020-21 season from the Gallagher Premiership," added an RFU spokesperson.

"The vote would also pave the way for a wider review of future seasons' structures, including increased preparation time for the England senior men's team ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023.

"Late last night Premiership Rugby requested more time to conclude its consultation with stakeholders therefore the vote will now be delayed."

  • with the amount of matches called off, and the amount of team affected by non availability due to Covid, also the Championship not having a full season, seems inevitable to scrap relegation, but after last season, and the amount of matches played with weakened teams, theres going to be a lot of pointless matches towards the back end of the season,

  • I'm not sure what the expectations are from a ring fenced league? The 6 nations has shown that you can still end up with a "dead duck" team being carried. There are a number of well organised 2nd tier clubs that deserve the opportunity to fight for a seat at the top table. Lack of competition breeds stagnation. English top flight is a little washed out without Sarries.

  • RFU cutting funding for the championship is a disgrace. This doesn't affect Saracens but it hurts the other less well off clubs badly.

    This has been swept under the carpet.

    I know there are many fans who sit in their ivory towers who don't care about this but it's worse than whether Gloucester has to spend one season in the championship or not.

    Bristol and Exeter came from the championship.

  • Must hold on to promotion and relegation. Remember that Exeter, Bristol, and in the past Saracens have all been 2nd tier clubs. Preventing others from joining and refreshing the gene pool is just wrong.

    I read Stephen Jones in the Times and whilst most of his articles are tosh, his view on how France operate the two divisions is wortt a read and emulating

    • Baggy replied:
      "Remember that Exeter, Bristol, and in the past Saracens have all been 2nd tier clubs"

      Also, so have saints, Quins and Falcons.

  • Until Covid had gone and teams start playing in front of proper crowds I don't see the point in even talking about ring-fencing or changes to the league structures.

  • Relegation frozen? NO!!! Got to reward Sorrycens for years of deliberate cheating and get them back to the Premiership, the 3rd Division of European Rugby.

    Surely it's of immense importance to the English Rugby Union that their beloved Sorrycens be plucked from lowly English Championship and placed in the lowly Premiership. Ideally with no record the grubby little cheats ever having play a game.

    • BANZAI1314 replied:
      What has relegation got to do with Saracens? If your not good enough you should be relegated and the team that wins the Championship is promoted. Do you support a team that is looking at winning the Premiership or facing relegation ?

  • This is has been delayed so Saracens - who have totally undermined the competition - can be let in. Rugby values - not.

    • BANZAI1314 replied:
      What about the other clubs/coaches that have previously undermined the competition ?

  • If ring-fencing is approved, it should not include any additional teams.

    League is big enough already and those in Championship should only be admitted if and when they win the league after ring-fencing is relaxed.

  • If covid is unfair on relegation then they should just scrap the league. By the same logic it's unfair on every other league position. So we can't have playoffs and we cant have league positions determining cup spots.

  • Lets be honest Saracens were caught, others have defiantly got away.
    Saracens have paid the price they should not be punished twice
    Scrap the salary cap

  • My money is on no relegation and bring Saracens back. Suits just working out how to sell it without looking like sell-outs.

    • davebarnes replied:
      Surely if one team is admitted it should be Ealing as they recently beat Saracens.

  • Good news.

    Ring-fencing would make the entire second half of the season completely pointless for any clubs down the bottom end of the table.

  • Ring fence it and keep the cheats out.......are you listening Saracens.

  • Without Saracens in the Premiership, England will not win another match. Exeter have shown how they can't maintain any form. Bristol and Wasps are great teams but do not have any consistency. I can see why the BBC and other anti English rugby supporters would want Saracens kept in the Championship.

  • a lot of comments ref Sarries - lets remember they chose relegation above disclosing their books .

  • It won't be ruined, sorry 'Ring fenced' until Sarries are back up.

    As a Chiefs fan, dead against ring fencing. There's a few other clubs in the SW would like to emulate our success, and why shouldn't they...........?

    • TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      Chiefs are a massive argument against ringfencing. Who's to say to the Pirates, sorry guys you'll never make it?

  • I may be confused but given the Premiership & Championship are out of sync, with no confirmed timescale for the latter, how would promotion & relegation even work? Presumably the only issue here is actually managing when & how Saracens get 'promoted'?

  • Seems to be a lot of peoples reasoning here is just anti Saracens whinging. They've been relegated. They're serving their punishment, they're not playing in the top flight! Any cheating, happened at board level. It's not like 'bloodgate' where Quins actively cheated in an on field game. They are a Prem Club whether you lot like it or not and hopefully they will be back automatically if necessary.

    • Baggy replied:
      "They are a Prem Club whether you lot like it "

      Well, patently, they aren't, i don't see them in the Prem Table?

      Any disruption to their (inevitable) promotion is tough. Their cheating and subsequent relegation coincided with a pandemic.

      Own it Saracens.

  • Which way will Glawz vote ?

    Tigers can’t be too cocky, Sarries bookkeeping saved them

  • Is there any chance we can cancel relegation, but not expand the league next season? I can't see how we can have relegation with sides getting points for covid cancelled games, and then who do you promote? as there's been no games to decide it.

    Frankly I can't help but think that if it weren't Saracens then we wouldn't be talking about automatically promoting sides.

