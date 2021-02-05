Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Lowe celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try in Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup win over Wales

Six Nations 2021: Wales v Ireland Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 7 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Former Ireland fly-half Tony Ward says he is hoping to see signs of "progress and positive transition" in Andy Farrell's side's Six Nations campaign.

Ireland face Wales in Cardiff in their opener on Sunday as they aim to improve on their third-place finish in last year's tournament.

"If we manage to beat England or France and finish in between the two of them that will represent success," he said.

"England are ahead of the rest, just ahead of France, so it will be hard."

Second place 'would be real achievement'

Ireland also finished third behind England and France in the Autumn Nations Cup but Ward is hopeful that they may go at least one better in the Six Nations.

"England are that much stronger physically than everyone at the moment and I'm excited about where France are at but I'd like to think we'll reconfirm that we are making progress and are in positive transition," explained the 19-times capped number 10.

"You've got to hit the ground running and we have a tough one away in Cardiff, followed by France at home. Those are two tough ones to start with but anything is possible.

"The game in Cardiff is a huge game in terms of keeping us where we are and building some momentum going forward.

"We traditionally look to uneven years like this where we have England and France at home as offering a real possibility of winning the championship or winning a Grand Slam.

"But realistically these are strange times where home advantage means nothing. If we can finish second overall that would be a real achievement."

O'Connell's stature 'massive'

Ward believes the addition of Paul O'Connell to the coaching set-up can prove to be a major plus for Ireland.

"What Paul brings comes from within, it's innate. To have someone of that stature is massive," he said.

"His ability to motivate and work with the second row, young players like James Ryan, like Ryan Baird who's coming through.

"I'd compare him to Willie John McBride back in the day and the difference he made in the motivation of his team. Paul is in that category."