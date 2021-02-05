Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Pullin won 42 England caps and achieved the rare feat of beating the All Blacks with three sides - England, the Barbarians and the British and Irish Lions

Former England captain and Bristol hooker John Pullin has died, aged 79.

Pullin led England to historic victories over New Zealand, South Africa and Australia over an 18-month period in 1972-73.

He also played seven games for the British Lions in South Africa in 1968 and New Zealand in 1971 - helping them beat the All Blacks in Dunedin.

Pullin, who balanced work as a farmer with rugby, made his Bristol debut in 1964 and played 298 times for the club.

"As a hooker he possessed incredible strength, and he was renowned for the speed of his striking in the scrum," a Bristol website obituary external-link read.

"He had bravely battled illness for some time, continuing to work in all weathers.

"John will be greatly missed by his many friends at all levels of the game, and all at Bristol Bears send their sincere sympathy to John's family at this very sad time."