The new surface at the Arms Park pitch is ready to play on

Cardiff Blues return to play at the Arms Park for the first time in a year when they host Ospreys in a friendly on 12 February.

The ground has been out of action due to the supporting role to the Dragon's Heart Hospital at the Principality Stadium and subsequent pitch renovations.

The Blues have played home games at Rodney Parade and Cardiff City Stadium.

Dai Young's side resume their Pro14 campaign with at Connacht on 20 February.

Ospreys are next in league action at home to Zebre on the same day.