England 6-11 Scotland: Finn Russell orchestrates first Scottish win at Twickenham since 1983

By Becky GreyBBC Sport at Twickenham

Duhan van der Merwe scores a try
Wing Duhan van der Merwe scored Scotland's only try
Guinness Six Nations: England v Scotland
England: (6) 6
Pens: Farrell 2
Scotland: (8) 11
Try: Van der Merwe Pens: Russell 2

Scotland claimed a first win at Twickenham since 1983 as returning fly-half Finn Russell orchestrated a shock 11-6 Six Nations victory over England.

Capitalising on the hosts' ill discipline, Russell gave Scotland a three-point lead before helping to set up Duhan van Der Merwe's try.

Defending champions England clawed back six points and Russell's charge was briefly halted by a yellow card.

But a resilient Scotland were undeterred and added another penalty.

England had been favourites to win the tournament but, with France having opened their Six Nations with a 50-10 defeat of Italy, their chances suddenly seem much slimmer.

Scotland, on the other hand, look likely to improve on last year's fourth-place finish with Wales their opponents at Murrayfield next weekend.

Scotland bear burden of Twickenham history

There was no shortage of history surrounding the Calcutta Cup match. It marked the 150th anniversary of the first time England and Scotland played each other and the fact Scotland were without a win at Twickenham in 38 years was a key talking point in the build-up.

All the players had been confined to coronavirus bubbles in the week before the tournament, with England only allowed to socialise outside or otherwise stay alone in their rooms.

The joy of breaking free of their confines combined with the sense of occasion meant both sides sprung out onto the Twickenham pitch, but it was Scotland who looked keenest, determined to throw off the shackles of such a long winless run south of the border.

England, who fielded a relatively inexperienced front row with three experienced props absent, proceeded to concede four penalties in the first five minutes.

The fourth gave Russell - who was returning to international duty after a shoulder injury - the chance to put Scotland ahead.

England's lack of attacking prowess drew criticism in their victorious Autumn Nations Cup campaign and they had promised better in 2021, but it was the visitors who shone in that area as debutant Cameron Redpath made repeated breaks.

For the hosts, the misdemeanours continued. On the eighth penalty conceded, referee Brace had had enough and sent number eight Billy Vunipola to the sin-bin after catching him offside.

As England's penalty count entered double digits, the visitors got their just reward.

It started with Russell and travelled through a who's who of Scotland's backline, the excellent Stuart Hogg, Redpath and hooker George Turner combining to feed Van der Merwe, who stepped inside and powered over near the left corner.

The celebrations were briefly halted as Scotland gave away a penalty and England captain Owen Farrell sent the ball over from just inside his own half.

As Farrell lined up a second penalty, he suggested the television match official reviewed a trip by Russell on England scrum-half Ben Youngs - leading to a yellow card for the talismanic 10.

After Russell had left the field, Farrell scored his penalty and cut Scotland's lead to two.

Scotland keep up unrelenting pressure

Less optimistic Scotland fans might have thought their side would unravel with Russell off the pitch but, after gathering their thoughts at half-time, the visitors continued to look threatening without their main man.

Some had said that at an empty Twickenham and with several England leaders missing, this was Scotland's best chance of a win since 1983.

England boss Eddie Jones questioned before the match whether that expectation might become "heavy" for the Scots, but they looked to be carrying their lead lightly as the second half wore on.

In the absence of Russell, Hogg stepped up to show he had his own box of tricks. A sublime kick to the corner meant Van der Merwe came close to another try and, though Scotland did not get five points, they were rewarded with the return of their fly-half.

Not only were Scotland outplaying England in attack, they were outgunning them at their own kicking game with Hogg continuing to make good use of his boot.

England's defence managed to avoid further embarrassment by halting a Scotland maul a few metres out and Redpath continued to show his quality.

The centre - son of former Scotland captain Bryan - surely caught the eye of British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland in the stands as he stole the ball from Tom Curry on the floor, much to the delight of the Scottish bench.

The Scots did not let up and if anything their pace only became more relentless as the end drew near. Jonny Gray lifted England wing Jonny May off the ground to win a maul, Russell tried for one more drop-goal, but it was not to be.

The final whistle blew and it could almost have been a Scotland home game. All that could be heard at Twickenham were the cheers of every single member of the travelling Scottish side.

Man of the match: Finn Russell

Finn Russell
There were men of the match all over the pitch for Scotland but Finn Russell - pictured here with the Calcutta Cup lid on his head - stole the show despite his yellow card.

'One of the best Scotland performances ever' - analysis

Former Scotland scrum-half Andy Nicol on BBC Radio 5 Live: "That is one of the best performances Scotland have ever put in.

"There was creativity, physicality, good kicking and an intensity and togetherness - the win was fully deserved.

"That is as dominant a performance from Scotland against England there has been for over 30 years. It was outstanding, an unbelievably good 80-minute performance."

Line-ups

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Lawrence, May; Farrell (capt), Youngs; Genge, George, Stuart, Itoje, Hill, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Obano, Williams, Lawes, Earl, Robson, Ford, Malins.

Sin-bin: B Vunipola

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Harris, Redpath, Van der Merwe, Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, Cummings, J Gray, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Cherry, Kebble, WP Nel, R Gray, Graham, Steele, Van der Walt, Jones.

Sin-bin: Russell

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

  • England supporter here. The best team won. England outplayed all over the pitch and woeful. Looked like they had never even met each other, let alone played together. Congrats Scotland.

    • Green Not Greed replied:
      Well said. Eddie Jones' strategy appeared to be "this week, lets charge down kicks...". Owen Farrell was the only England player I though worth a good mention. He did play well but was let down by his team mates. And I'm a Scotland fan.

  • Best performance I've seen by Scotland in my 39 years of life. Superb game management, superb team.

    Proud of the boys.

    No wonder Townsend was smiling at the start of the game. True belief!

    • Celts replied:
      No fans, doesn't count

  • Only one team played rugby and they won deservedly. England were awful. Rubbish tactics, rubbish execution. It was like watching Aussie Rules. Boring and ineffective.

    • wilts123 replied:
      Credit to Scotland who didn’t allow England to play

  • England fan. Scotland undoubtedly deserved to win but let's be honest England were awful.

    I've defended England and Eddie Jones in the past but if this is the best we've got we need to make changes:

    - Fly half, get a running player in there. E.g. Smith.
    - Number 8, let's try Simmonds or Dombrandt.
    - Full back. Plenty better options.
    - Scrum half, stop kicking!

    • Sean replied:
      Agree, just watched the game as an impartial bot Ireland fan. I think Elliot Daley ran the ball back once all game.

  • Well played Scotland, you deserved to win.

    Poor from England, you deserved to lose.

    • domestic_dave replied:
      I agree. What's worse is England get a bonus point for that tripe!

  • Scoreboard said it was close.

    Scotland absolutely dominated though.

    Great win. Well done. Hats off etc.

    Did I mention my Scottish Grandmother?

    • Jockney replied:
      Was she playing for England today ?

  • We were lucky that wasn't 20 points or so. Outplayed and out fought. Well done Scotland.

    • ET replied:
      Not really. We were awful, Scotland rarely looked like scoring even inside 5m.

  • Well done Scotland. Got what you deserved. Good to get that old monkey off your back. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. :)

    • loveEU replied:
      ALBA GOLD

  • Well played Scotland, the only team who deserved anything out of that, the score flattered us.

    Time for Jones’ “pets” to get out the England side. Get European Player of the Year Simmonds straight in there and Spencer for starters

  • Scotland didn’t shock us, we’re crap, Jones is stuck in the past, we can’t beat teams up if we don’t want to attack. Reminds me of Mourinho.

    How many times did our backs touch the ball. OF not a 10.

    Play rugby, heads up, it’s not difficult.

    • ScoobyPoo replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Don't cry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Well done and well deserved Scotland, England horrendous and lucky to get a losing bonus point.

    • John Lilburne replied:
      "lucky to get a losing bonus point."

      You raise a good point (no pun intended). I've never been happy with bonus points for losing (it even sounds wrong) but this match is an excellent illustration.

      England scored only 6 points
      They didn't score a try
      The score was only close because of some wayward Scottish kicking

      And England get a bonus point?

      This rule needs to be looked at

  • Obviously still early doors but what a great team performance, and special mention to Cameron Redpath well played Sir, well played.

  • As an Englishman full credit to Scotland.

    Those in the red rose were a DISGRACE. Not one line break.

    Best team won.

  • Scotland were fantastic. England too many penalties. Stuart Hogg World class.

  • Whoever decided for that drop goal almost gave me a heart attack, what a win, what a game!

    • Lessmin replied:
      It was reckless. But given how England played it wasn't too risky!

  • No Grand slam again, England absolutely clueless. Scotland are a quality side, they tried their best to lose it in the end with some silly decisions.

    • JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      No Grand Slam, but almost certainly a wooden spoon for the chumps Eddie and Owen

  • The scoreboard lies, that was a thrashing.

    • Rugby4lifenotjustxmas replied:
      A Good win but was deserved due to the fantastic defensive effort, but too many visits into the 22 with not enough in return to call it a thrashing

  • North of Hadrian’s Wall and West of Offa’s Dyke, we’re all celebrating.
    Poor old uncle Eddie

  • Could see this coming a mile off ! Repeat of the World Cup - out thought, out witted, out played. Fantastic performance Scotland. Well played, well deserved ! 👏🏻

  • Well done the Scots. A richly deserved victory

