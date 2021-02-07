Matt Dawson column: Scotland's win was as comprehensive as any New Zealand performance

Scotland's first win at Twickenham since 1983 was the most complete and authoritative Scottish performance I have seen in my life.

It was as comprehensive a performance as New Zealand could produce.

England were not at the races in their Six Nations opener because Scotland did not let them get to the races.

It was not because England were dropping the ball or kicking poorly. England just could not get in the game because of what the opposition were doing.

Scotland were physical, their set-piece was great in attack and defence. The error count was low. The discipline was good. They made England stutter and lose their shape.

The best teams in the world do that consistently.

Usually if I am commenting on a game that England have lost against a team you would say they should beat, I would probably be able to reel off three or four reasons why it happened.

Whether that is key decisions in the game, the bounce of the ball, the referee, the weather. But, quite rightly, all the focus should be on Scotland because it was just an extremely thorough performance that did not let the opposition get into the game.

The camaraderie around the Scotland squad looked very different. Looking at their huddles, how the bench were, how the coaches were with the players - it looked like they had a one-team mentality. That counts for a huge amount.

'England lacked creativity of other Six Nations fly-halves'

I think there was a selection query over not having George Ford at 10 and instead bringing Owen Farrell in from 12 because there was not enough creativity there for England.

Every other team in the Six Nations has a 10 that can run the game at pace and really attack it.

Scotland have Finn Russell, France have got Matthieu Jalibert, Wales have Dan Biggar, Ireland have Johnny Sexton and Italy have Paolo Garbisi. If they get front-foot ball, they make things happen.

The way that England play, most of the time you can get away with the pragmatic way Farrell plays at 10, but the game seems to be shifting more towards that 'anything is on at any time' type of play.

Russell on Saturday was still kicking the ball but in an attacking manner: grubbers through, chips over, cross-field kicks and a massive great spiral down the middle.

He was keeping the back three really occupied and making England get out of position.

England were kicking for territory but Scotland could counter-attack because they have got Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland and Duhan van der Merwe at the back.

In September, Farrell was given a five-game ban for a high tackle and when he came back into the England team in October he had not played a lot of rugby.

He and the other Saracens boys, except for Maro Itoje, struggled on Saturday. Because they are playing in the Championship, only Billy Vunipola had had any game-time since early December.

Farrell is a fantastic player. He is an England great. I am just not sure, the way the game is at the moment, that 10 is his position.

Having his physicality as well as his distribution at 12 gives England so many more options.

He was up against Russell, who I think is the best 10 in the world at the moment. I do not think anyone has the all-round game that Russell has.

If you are going to play Russell, you have to accept that there will be one or two moments in the game where you wonder what he is doing - like the trip on Ben Youngs that earned him a yellow card - but 95% of what he is doing is beneficial.

England 6-11 Scotland: Stuart Hogg 'chuffed' as Scotland re-write history at Twickenham

'Lawrence does not have Redpath's rugby brain'

Farrell could have done so much more than Ollie Lawrence at centre on Saturday.

Lawrence - who earned his fourth England cap in the Scotland defeat - is a nice player at club Worcester but he has a huge amount to learn going into the middle of the backline to run a Test match.

He has not yet got the rugby brain which Scotland debutant Cameron Redpath showed with the way he helped Russell run that game.

Everyone is comparing Lawrence to injured England centre Manu Tuilagi because of his shape but he is still a mile away from Tuilagi's physicality and ability to change direction and break tackles.

He is not a Tuilagi and I am not sure he ever will be. You are trying to force a game-plan with a player who has not got the skill-set to do that.

Either England do find a genuine Tuilagi replacement - and there are hardly any of those types of players out there - or you have to go with a more skilful second receiver who can dictate the play.

So why not put Farrell there? Then you have George Ford who rips oppositions apart at fly-half.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland was at Twickenham on Saturday and, if Redpath plays five games like he played on Saturday, he is on the plane. There is no question about that. It was an unbelievable debut.

England 6-11 Scotland: England 'weren't at the races' in Twickenham defeat - Eddie Jones

'We did not see England's new attacking intent'

I think defeats like Saturday's are going to happen more and more with England because teams are starting to understand how they play and are coming up with methods to counter that and take the momentum and sting out of them.

They need to have something else in their armoury other than strong forward play, box-kicks and going through the phases to break the opposition down.

When England get matched up front and do not get dominance in territory and they need to force their attack, they are not well practised enough in game-time to have that style of play.

England talked a lot last week about bringing a new attacking intent but I did not see it.

They play Italy next Saturday, then they have a week off so it has worked out nicely to give them a chance to bounce back.

Last year they lost their opening game to France and still won the Six Nations so you cannot write them off - they have too much quality.

They know how to win tournaments - as they showed when they won the Autumn Nations Cup in sudden death in December.

England have still got to play France, Wales and Ireland and they are not going to say, 'this is it'.

Going up against Italy after that performance is a perfect opportunity for them to get into the attacking mindset that they keep telling us about.

Matt Dawson was speaking to BBC Sport's Becky Grey.

  • 1. Why play Sarries players that are not match fit or match sharp?

    2. Farrell is not a leader – Johnson would have had them in a circle threatening to chop their legs off if they lost

    3. Scotland 2019, RWC Final and again yesterday – England are clueless if plan A doesn’t work – that’s down to Eddie. Too easy to pressure and work out.

    Clueless and rudderless when under pressure.

    • sherbertlemon replied:
      I’d add in the comedy show when Italy left the rucks unchallenged too!!

      Can’t get law changes every time!

  • Listened to an interview with the great Gareth Edwards the other day, He said the difference between today’s and yesterday’s style of rugby, is that today we look for the contact...back then they looked to avoid it!

    • GMC replied:
      Couldn’t agree more.
      Rugby is a game of avoidance- you’re not supposed to get caught with the ball. Unfortunately you see players ignore 4 on 1 just so they can run into someone

  • I really hope that Scotland don't see this game as their cup final and now that they have beaten England allow their standards to slip for the rest of the tournament. Based on that performance they should do very well in this year's Six Nations - as long as mentally they don't believe they have peaked because they have beaten England.

    • footyfan94 replied:
      Between 2000-2016 we only won our opening fixture once. So we could never build any momentum as we felt out of the running after 1 match. We've improved massively over the past 4/5 yrs but we've still never won our opening two matches this century. If we want to truly believe we can win the 6N then we must get past this stumbling block against a Welsh team lacking in confidence.

  • I don't wish to take anything away from Scotland's excellent performance yesterday, but for Matt Dawson to compare it as comprehensive as NZ could produce is nonsense.

    NZ would've stuck 50+ points on England yesterday.

    • AJ replied:
      Matt Dawson has to compare Scotland to NZ ... he said England are the new All Blacks in Dec 2020, so by that logic ... 😂🤣

  • What a load of tosh. England were awful. Gave so many pointless penalties which were not created by pressure, but rather that all the Sarries players bar one, did not look match fit. If we had played NZ like that we would have lost by 50 not 5.

    • waggleyerwallies replied:
      So England were just inept then really....😂😂😂👊👊👊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

  • The Scots won this game and the English lost it in the first seven minutes of the second half. Down to 14 the Scots defence, and game management was superb, England had no answer - it' not all about physicallity

  • Matt may be right about Lawrence but how can you tell, he never got any ball to play with? For me the persistent selection of Farrell and BV are the biggest problems that England have.

    • NearlySensible replied:
      Farrell is a very good inside centre, but not a great fly half. BV has completely lost his mojo. Both of these selections show that Eddie values beef over brains. Big mistake.

  • Wilko alluded to Ford recovering from injury and therefore on the bench. Agree this had impact....but how on earth can the nation with more registered players than any other rugby playing country get caught short?

    Answer: Cips must be crying into his beer!!!

    • NearlySensible replied:
      Poor selection. It doesn't matter how many players you have if you pick the wrong ones. Modern rugby needs brains and not just brawn, and Ford is smarter than the rest of the England team put together. Which makes it doubly worrying that Eddie droppped him.

  • Yesterdays England performance was truly dreadful. This is what comes of picking players with no form or match fitness and out of position. After 60 minutes I had to look on the team sheet to work out who was in the back row other than Curry, did not hear them mentioned. Eddie Jones needs to start picking the best team and not his best mates and not pick players with no match practise.

    • Sensible Approach replied:
      Nail on head. Saracens men should have very careful consideration. Even itoje giving too many pens

  • Great defence by Scotland and looking to throw the ball around makes for a great spectical. I'm sure they'll improve further and I'll look forward to them playing more of this style of rugby.

    • Jon B replied:
      England were poor - no doubt. But it's easy to defend when you are a metre offside at just about every ruck. Brace was constantly pushing England back on their defence but said nothing to Scotland until the clock went red at 80 minutes.

  • "Scotland's win was as comprehensive as any New Zealand performance"

    What ? NZ would have won by 30 + points. Dominant in terms of possession and territory but chance conversion was non- existent

  • We're Scotland really on par with NZ? LOL They deserved the win, the no doubt, the but when did England play that bad? If Scotland are as good as they say, let's see at the end of the 6N...

  • Well played Dawson.

  • Not sure how many noticed but asking Cherry (who is unlikely to ever get another 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 cap) and Redpath to lift the cup was class. REAL CLASS.

  • Scotland were really good, worthy winners and the score line flattered a woeful England.
    There were lots of reasons, but would you really believe that Billy V, carrying quite a few extra pounds, should be selected over Sam Simmonds? Absolutely barking.
    I’m afraid he and the poor Farrell have had their day. Farrell looks like a one trick pony, good place kicker but offers little else inc leadership

  • Scotland played alright and were well deserved winners, but that was more down to Englands outdated kick possession away tactics than brilliant Scottish play.
    England were awful and it was down to the scrum half(s), the fly half and the coach.

    • Aleya replied:
      Snow flake upset

  • Dawson is way off the mark. Agree that Scotland were good but were England were shambolic. England's attacking threat was negated by giving away endless penalties (what's new?) and on the couple of occasions when we had the opportunity to play out wide Farrell, no doubt following Jones' instructions, kicked away good ball. One of the most inept England displays I've seen in 40-odd years.

  • What ridiculous analysis from Dawson- "Farrell England great" no Dawson no..."Russell best 10 in world"...ehh Barrett and Mo'Unga? "Russell's spiral kick"...that was Hogg and was his kicking that was spot on, Russell was good but no more than 7/10!! People saying Sarries players shouldn't have played but Maitland looked incredibly sharp & hungry...surely it could be Eddie's prep was wrong?

    • ModestPete replied:
      Was the Hogg kick you're thinking of 'straight up the middle of the park'?

  • Nonsense. Scotland beat a very poor England side by 5 points. They had multiple visits to our 22 and capitalised only once, as well as missing several shots at goal. No way near all blacks standard. Both Scotland and England will be punished by France if they play similar.

    • lionrampant replied:
      Not true.

      They capitalised 3 times, as they also took two close range pens after building pressure. The margin would have been 13 if they hadn't missed three kicks.

      Dawson is correct that Eng couldn't play because Scot wouldn't let them. Scotland are no NZ, but his comparison was that they suffocated England unrelentingly for 80 minutes.

      Strange analogy given the last Eng-NZ match though...

  • I was screaming at Youngs for his poor box kicking (he has a bad kicking game every 3 or 4 games usually it doesn't matter), but when Robson came on and later Ford the same aimless kicking remained. Oh and Eddie it was terrible to watch

    • An Honest Rucker replied:
      The 9/10/12 issue is massive for England. Farrell has not played well for a while, Ford's kicking is not great (very aimless) and Youngs has survived because there is no competition. I'm surprised they didnt pick Willis yesterday and frankly Billy V is not playing anywhere near his former level. Eddie is a poor 6 nations from a sacking and this was a poor start

