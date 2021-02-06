Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend and captain Stuart Hogg embrace after the match

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend hailed his side for an "outstanding start" to the Six Nations after beating England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983.

A try from Duhan van der Merwe and six points from the boot of Finn Russell earned the Scots a shock victory.

"What an outstanding start to the championship," Townsend told ITV.

"There was just a calmness about the way we played, a togetherness and an effort level that was superb."

Defending champions England were the favourites to win the crown again, but struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Scotland dominated possession and territory and might have added to their score.

"We had a good feeling the last couple of weeks, the way the players trained and bonded, that we would play well," Townsend added.

"But it was the first game of the championship, and the first time for a few people in the team for a while, or a few on their debuts, and they performed so well and that was above expectation.

"Just the players' leadership, that's what stood out to me. You could hear them on the field with no crowd. They were in control, and they'll have grown so much with that performance."

