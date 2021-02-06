England 6-11 Scotland: Eddie Jones says Six Nations defeat will haunt his side

Head coach Eddie Jones says England's first home loss to Scotland since 1983 will haunt his side.

The hosts were beaten 11-6 in their opening game of the Six Nations, with Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe scoring the only try of the game at Twickenham on Saturday.

"You never atone for a game like this. This stays with you for a long time," Jones said.

The coach added he would "take responsibility" for the defeat.

"I didn't prepare the team well enough," Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We just had one of those days. We don't have many, but we had a bad day today."

Defending champions England conceded 11 penalties, compared with Scotland's four, in a lacklustre performance.

Jones said the visitors "played tough, edged the set-piece and won in the air".

"We just could not get in the game. We were not at the races today," said the 61-year-old Australian.

"I thought we fought back into the game well. With the possession and territory they had, we hung in the game and had a chance to win at the end, which is a great credit to our players considering we were off the pace."

England host Italy in their next game on 13 February (14:15 GMT) and Jones says his side "will do everything we can" to get their first win of the 2021 tournament.

He added: "If you look at the world at the moment, we are just grateful we can play rugby. We will just suck it up.

"We have Italy next and we will be ready for the next Test match. We will do everything we can."

Comments

Join the conversation

186 comments

  • Too right Jones, your selections are poor, lose farrell, youngs, daly.

    • David Bateman replied:
      Glad it's not just me.

  • Playing the Sarries boys is wrong. They haven’t played yet this season until today and it showed. Drop the championship players and open your eyes in the premiership, lots of talented players who are match fit.

    • Big Blue Bear replied:
      Itoje is the exception but otherwise agree.

  • I don't follow club rugby too closely in England (as a Scot) but the fact there were players from Saracens spoke pretty loudly about Scotland's chances of nicking it today.

    Scotland played not far from flawless but it could have went either way, fine margins at this level. Not a pro coach but I wouldn't be picking rusty players regardless of their reputation.

    • Reef Break replied:
      I do follow club rugby and you are spot on. Scots were v good today but Eng were awful. Unfortunately Jones’s player bias means it’s not a meritocracy

  • It’s ur job so do the stuff we don’t want to!!
    Daly
    Billy
    Faz
    Youngs
    Etc
    Thanks guys you’ve been legends and had a good crack...
    But time to move on/evolve/advance/develop...
    Just saying :)

    • anti-farming-bbc-tells-lies replied:
      Dont forget happy Owen! toss-pot

  • If you pick a team with 5 players who haven't played any competitive rugby for over two months, you get what you deserve. Your team selection was abysmal as was Englands performance. We have great young players available, but you persist with the old guard and a style of play that is boring and predictable at best. It's time to bring in new blood and build for the future. Inept and embarrassing.

    • Reef Break replied:
      The team has carried Youngs and Billy for two years now. They occasionally put in a good performance but otherwise undroppable. It creates an old boys culture of mediocrity

  • As a Welsh fella looking on as a rugby fan, it seems to me that EJ keeps faith with players who cannot adjust. OF is overrated at 10 and is not a 12. Ford is a proper 10. Youngs is not a great Scrum Half and Randall should be blooded. EJ should experiment with this against the 6N practice team that is Italy.

    • PRinLondon replied:
      Farrell would not get into a decent French side. He is a place kicker ... that’s it really

  • Watching England after France was the ridiculous after the sublime! Dupont must be the best player in the world at the moment but a question - would Jones pick him if he was English? or Ntmack? Dulin? What, when you could play Youngs, Farrell & Daly? Yes, you are responsible, Jones, due to your poor selection as well as preparation. Swallow your ego, accept error & make some good decisions.

    • PRinLondon replied:
      England are so poor creatively that they have to play 2 fly halves when most teams only need one !

  • to say the defeat was down to England failure/bad day at the office is an insult to an outstanding Scottish team, England were not just out played they were out thought with no plan b, c or d when plan a did not work

    • justaneutral replied:
      Plan A can only come into play when you have the ball.
      As for B, C and D............

  • This debacle has been brewing for a while...from selection to tactics Jones has got everything wrong. Anyone who watches the Prem knows that he backs guys who are off form or inconsistent at test level.

    If this doesn’t cause Jones to go back to the drawing board nothing will. He can start by picking guys who are in form like LCD.

    Separately well done Scotland - an excellent game.

  • It’s time to go Eddie...

  • Makes your mind games look a bit silly now, doesn't it?

  • Those Saracens players looked very lack lustre
    Time to move on without them

    • PRinLondon replied:
      Thank you Nigel Wray

  • I hope this game isn't remembered for England being bad- Scotland were as good as England were bad and deserved to win 25-6 at least- a losing bonus point is a joke!

    • PRinLondon replied:
      Scotland great England awful

  • Jones is a good talker - take the blame looks good - time for change

    Pick players in Premership who are playing at their best - you have to change and adapt to win - sadly some need to move over for the next generation...

    • Ruck replied:
      Premiership looked weak v too 14 and pro14 in Europe.

  • I will believe you when your "pets" are gone.

    Simmonds and Spencer in now!

  • Leave Eddie alone he is doing a great job.
    May his style of coaching continue.
    The other nations are loving it.

  • England have flattered to deceive for a while now.Stuttered to a Late Nations league win over a depleted france team and a lot of us have been saying for ages there is far too much hand to boot rugby being played.Lethal to kick the ball back to the Scots with the likes of Hogg waiting for the ball to come back almost immediately at every play.Such a waste of all the talented pace in the backs.

  • Only saw the last ten mins.. then post match analysis. As an English man, I’m pleased to see Scotland win. Looked well deserved. Hope they can stay at this level for years to come.

  • Little tip Eddie. Read your team the rules/laws of rugby and explain if they transgress they get penalised out of the game. Once they've got that into their heads you can start coaching them how to play the game. Luckily the ref didn't flash the yellow more often for the continual penalty count.

  • Great play from Scotland. Nail biting stuff and I'm not even Scottish!
    Would be nice if Eddie Jones credited some Scottish determination and creativity though

    • Blott replied:
      Eddie will never compliment the opposition, he was same when Wallabies boss years ago

