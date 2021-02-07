Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales coach Wayne Pivac reflected on his "walking wounded" after a tense 21-16 Six Nations win over 14-man Ireland.

Dan Lydiate, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos and Tomos Williams will miss next Saturday's game against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Lydiate was the most concerning after he picked up a serious leg injury on his international return.

"We'll see how the rest of the squad is tomorrow and look at what sort of side we can put together," said Pivac.

Centre Johnny Williams and wing Amos suffered head injuries, while scrum-half Tomos Williams came off because of a hamstring problem.

Wales will have Liam Williams back from suspension, although wing Josh Adams will still be unavailable after his Covid-19 rules breach as he serves the second match of the ban imposed by Wales.

"We've picked up a few injuries so we're looking at those now, we'll make a better assessment tomorrow," added Pivac after Sunday's match at the Principality Stadium.

"The six-day turnaround means certain players won't be playing for us [Williams and Amos], two with the head knocks.

"Unfortunately we lose a couple of players straight away."

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate was forced off after just 13 minutes against Ireland

Lydiate was making his first international appearance since November 2018, but lasted 13 minutes as his leg buckled.

"We're going to get that scanned, but it's not looking too good," said Pivac.

"It's very disappointing for Dan and he's very disappointed in the changing room right now."

Peter O'Mahony's 14th-minute red card did not stop Ireland reacting more decisively to lead 13-6 at the break.

"We talked around our discipline and how important it was after the last time we played them, and I think after the sending off we conceded the next six penalties," said Pivac.

"It was very difficult to get our hands on the ball and the possession and territory stats showed that right away.

"We talked about that at half-time and the third 20 minutes were a lot better and we managed to claw our way back into the game and get two scores ahead."

Wales recovered with fine second-half tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit.

"It was good to see them both cross actually, and a really good finish from Louis," said Pivac.

"George just used his power and pace and took good advantage of that opportunity, which you would expect from a player of that experience. It was a fantastic finish from Louis."

Pivac also reflected on his first win over a major nation in charge, with four victories now in 11 competitive games.

His sights are now on a Scotland side buoyed by their historic win against England at Twickenham in the opening round.

"We're wanting to win whenever we take the field, to get a win in circumstances like this afternoon is important," said Pivac.

"We're looking at it as this competition not just the wins and losses. Since taking over the role it's really about this competition. It was day one, round one.

"It was very important we got a win, we've now got to re-focus as we've got a six-day turnaround before facing a very confident and very strong Scotland squad, to go and play in their back yard."