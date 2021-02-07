Six Nations: Wales beat 14-man Ireland 21-16 in tense opener

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Principality Stadium

Wales: (6) 21
Tries: North, Rees-Zammit Cons: Halfpenny Pens: Halfpenny 3
Ireland: (13) 16
Tries: Beirne Cons: Sexton Pens: Sexton 2, Burns

Wales took advantage of Peter O'Mahony's 14th minute red card to beat Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

Flanker O'Mahony became the first Irishman to be sent off in the Six Nations following a reckless elbow to the head of prop Tomas Francis.

Ireland bounced back to lead 13-6 at half-time through a Tadhg Beirne try and Johnny Sexton's boot.

Tries from George North and Louis Rees-Zammit and 11 points from Leigh Halfpenny sealed success for Wales.

It was a fourth win for Wales coach Wayne Pivac in 11 competitive matches and the first against a leading nation following previous successes against Italy and Georgia.

Ireland are still to win an away game under Andy Farrell despite the 14 men of Ireland enjoying territory and possession advantage while Wales' forwards dominated the tackle charts.

Relief was the main emotion for the home side in a frantic finale.

After playing the autumn series at Parc y Scarlets, Wales returned to their Principality Stadium home after the iconic ground had been used as a coronavirus hospital in 2020. The eerie Cardiff city centre atmosphere belied what the Welsh capital would usually be like on international day.

After a period of experimentation, Pivac returned to some tried-and-tested men by picking the most experienced Wales starting side in history.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones played his first game for two months after recovering from a knee injury and was sporting a black eye following an altercation in training with Jake Ball, who was not named in the squad.

Wales had already been disrupted by suspended duo Liam Williams and Josh Adams, the latter due to a Covid-19 breach.

A cagey start saw Leigh Halfpenny open the scoring before his opposite number Hugo Keenan demonstrated his attacking abilities with an incisive break.

Dan Lydiate's first international match for more than two years was cut short after his right leg buckled underneath him, forcing the flanker off to be replaced by Josh Navidi.

The game's controversial moment came in the 14th minute when O'Mahony was red carded for a reckless arm to the head of Francis when trying to clear out a ruck.

Referee Wayne Barnes showed the Munster man a deserved red and it looked as if the game's complexion would change.

Irish indiscipline continued with a high tackle from Sexton on Johnny Williams, allowing Halfpenny to double the lead.

Wales centre Williams and Ireland lock James Ryan were both forced off with head injuries before Sexton opened the Ireland account with two penalties to level the scores.

Wales' line-out woes continued and another failure set up the platform for Robbie Henshaw to burst through a missed Justin Tipuric tackle and release Josh van der Flier, with Tadhg Beirne following up to dive over.

Sexton converted as Ireland deservedly led 13-6 at half-time, at which point Wales lost scrum-half Tomos Williams to a hamstring injury to the final move of the half.

It was a masterful first-half performance of game management orchestrated by Sexton as Wales were starved of possession and forced to make three times as many tackles as the visitors.

Replacement scrum-half Gareth Davies entered the fray before North crossed for Wales' opening try with an excellent break for his 42nd Wales try in his 99th international. Halfpenny missed the conversion as Wales trailed by two points.

The hosts regained the lead with a fantastic finish from Rees-Zammit in the right-hand corner with Halfpenny converting.

A thunderous charge from CJ Stander bounced Faletau on his backside before a Halfpenny penalty gave Wales an eight-point advantage.

Wales rung the changes which included a major backline reshuffle with replacement fly-half Callum Sheedy coming on for wing Amos. The alterations included Biggar moving to full-back and Halfpenny switching to the wing.

Ireland lost Sexton after his head caught the left knee of Tipuric before his replacement Burns reduced the deficit to five points with a penalty.

In a frantic finale, Gareth Davies needlessly kicked the ball away with 10 seconds left before Tipuric produced a wonderful tackle on Garry Ringrose as Ireland battered away at the Wales defence.

Ireland had a final chance, but Burns inexplicably kicked the ball dead from a penalty as a relieved Wales secured victory.

Man of the Match

Wyn Jones
Loose-head prop Wyn Jones epitomised Wales' efforts against a relentless Ireland side

Line-ups

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Josh Navidi, Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Jamison Gibson Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Luke Pearce (England) & Alex Ruiz (France)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

  • 79:50 in the clock, 5 points ahead, Wales on possession.......random punt forward to concede possession to Ireland.

    Complete lack of understanding of the match situation.

    • tigersimon replied:
      Agreed. Complete lack of awareness, resulted in a further 4 extra minutes of Irish possession.

  • As a Wales fan I'll take the win, but the performance was absolutely woeful. I still don't understand what we're trying to do in attack.

    Fair play to Ireland. Definitely the better team.

    • BBCBlogger replied:
      Agree.
      To be holding on against a team who played for so long with 14 is beyond belief
      I watch Wales and wonder what the Game Plan is.

  • What a prize idiot Peter O'Mahony is, an absolutely needless red card which without any doubt cost his team the game. We struggled to contain 14 of them, I strongly doubt we would have held 15 out so credit to Ireland.
    Gareth Davies must be relieved.
    Well done Wales and tough luck Ireland. I'm sure Scots are already rubbing their hands!

    • shazdd replied:
      You obviously haven’t played the game yourself and appear to be a couch commentator.
      North took his chance and scored a great try, as did Zammit. Mahoney didn’t cost Ireland the game, a well known fact that 14players will raise their game. Irish typical bottlers as they have been in the past.

  • Wayne Barnes - best performance by an Englishman this weekend 🤣

    • afcbrossco replied:
      Without a doubt. Brilliant refereeing.

  • Gareth Davies. Words fail me. Thanks for the extra anxiety mate.

    • RevJames replied:
      This, slowing down possession for his own team and those tedious box kicks.

  • Best team lost today. We (Wales) really poor after the red card. Ireland better in every department. Depressing!

    • The Muffin Man replied:
      Apart from the points one... the one that counts

  • "The game's controversial moment came in the 14th minute "
    Rubbish. Nothing controversial about it. With the current rules that was one of the most obvious red cards I've seen.

    • Sean replied:
      Agreed but at least 1 yellow for wales waved away without a second look?

  • Wales got out of jail today. POM got his just desserts as he has done that to many players in the Pro14 and got away with it. Ireland should have won, but they didn't. Great displays by AWJ, Tipuric & Wyn Jones but my MoM was Henshaw .. nailed on Lions place IMHO.

    • first five-eighth replied:
      Thought J Williams looked v handy until he sent off. Disappointed We didn’t get him.

      That’s him & Redpath we’ve missed out on that I like.

  • Not a great game at all but Gareth Davies nearly gave me a heart attack, what was he thinking!?

    • gwdychan replied:
      Amateur. Very poor game management

  • England fan. Thank you Wales and Ireland for a great game after the dross we served up yesterday.

    • TJmaxx replied:
      Scotland fan. I quite enjoyed yesterdy's game

  • BBC : STOP MESSING AROUND WITH SOUND EFFECTS.
    Originally, they piped in crowd noise because silence was deemed unnatural. But some fool inserting cheers - and even gasps, whistles and boos - is not only wildly unnatural and mistimed by delay, but infuriatingly meddlesome control of what should just be live sport.

    • Graeme H replied:
      Absolutely...idiotic ‘plastic crowd’ noises were an unesseccary distraction and what was with the music to entertain at half time so loud that it interfered with hearing what the pundits were saying....

  • I was worried and rightly so but a win is a win and it’s the first meaningful one under Pivac.

    Rees Zammit looks a real talent, North should be on the other wing in place of Amos.

    Our line out is shocking as is some of our decision making, I’m looking at you Gareth Davies, kicking away on 79 minutes and inviting pressure. Pure stupidity.

    Looking forward to the Scotland game.

    • Blott replied:
      With JD2 out the 13 shirt is a worry.... North is a lump but hasn’t got the hands of a centre

  • Second red of the season for O'Mahony. That's the end of his ^N and possibly Lions place as well.

    • jane replied:
      A thug.......time to say ' bye bye ' and to a fool .

  • What a disgraceful Tuilagi style head shot from O Mahony. Ireland deserve a win when they resort to those cheap fouls. A long ban is heading the Munster man,s way.

    • The Uncomfortable Truth replied:
      Once a thug, always a thug.

  • Gutting for Burns at the end there, although it may have cost them, he isn't the reason they lost. Without O'Mahoney's stupid, stupid red card Ireland would've surely been out of sight. Wales should be worried they scraped a lucky win against 14 men. Anyway on to next week, shaping up to be a close championship, my money is on France.

    • Blott replied:
      Sexton also missed a kick to the corner... no wonder he didn’t slate Burns post match

  • Huge credit to Ireland for the way they responded after the sending off. Glad to get the win. Great finish by Rees-Zammit. Wales have to improve at the line out, but scrum looking better.

    • skim500 replied:
      How is the scrum looking better. Ireland held a couple of scrums with a man less

  • Peter O'Mahony a long time coming, and Barnes said play on from 2 meters away thankfully the TMO was awake

    • SouthAfricaRWCChamps replied:
      Shows how much Barnes misses and relies on TMO. He had an ok game for a change. He's a poor ref normally, it's all about look at me kind of ref, likes to be heard and be centre of attention.

  • Blimey that young fella Zammits got some acceleration

    • Blott replied:
      Gloucester have gold with him and Thorely

  • Certainly rode our luck at the end, and many on here will say it was only due to playing 14, but sometimes you get the luck and take the win. Will have to step up an awful lot against Scotland next week. Great to have North looking dangerous again. Missed a few beers with my Irish mates - good luck against France.

    • Andrew Clavin replied:
      Save it

  • O'Mahony has to be the dirtiest player in the game. An embarrassment to Ireland. No class. Lions - forget it, pal!

    • Finkelstein replied:
      Show some class and have some respect. Wales won so be be gracious.

