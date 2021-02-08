Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

George North scoring Wales opening try in the second half of the Six Nations victory against Ireland

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac believes George North's international future might be at centre after an impressive try-scoring display in the 21-16 win over Ireland.

North again switched from his more familiar wing position to the Welsh midfield.

"We think he's going to make a very good centre," said Pivac.

"He's still learning the position but on this evidence it would suggest he's learning quickly."

North scored his 42nd try in 99 Wales appearances against Ireland and is due to win his 100th cap for his country against Scotland in Edinburgh next Saturday.

This is provided the 28-year-old recovers from an eye injury sustained in the second-half in Cardiff.

"I thought he defended well, took his scoring opportunity when it came and played on through a couple of injuries," said Pivac.

"He got a finger in the eye and lost a bit of sight there for a while, a bit of haziness through a scratch and we'll get that checked out.

"He's going to keep growing in that position I'm sure."

North's presence will be required in the Welsh midfield with Johnny Williams (head) joining fellow Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies (ankle) on the injury list to miss the Murrayfield match.

Dragons centre Nick Tompkins is also struggling with a shoulder injury, with Owen Watkin the other fit midfield man in the squad.

Pivac believes Wales were also indebted to the return of forward trio Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Josh Navidi after long periods on the sidelines.

Captain Jones and hooker Owens lasted for 80 minutes in their first starts for at least two months, while flanker Navidi played 68 minutes after replacing the injured Dan Lydiate.

"We were asked about Alun Wyn, Ken, and Josh and selecting those three, but we know a lot about those players, how much rugby they have played, the size of their engines, their heart if you like," said Pivac.

"All three played more minutes than anticipated, it was just the nature of the game the way it played out.

"All three of them, I can assure you, if they weren't putting in the hard yards in the latter part of the game they would have been subbed.

"They were doing what they were doing at the start, some improved as the game went on. All three I thought were superb."