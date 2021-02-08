Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Logovi'i Mulipola spent part of the 2019-20 season on loan to Gloucester

Samoa international Logovi'i Mulipola has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Newcastle Falcons.

The prop has made 41 appearances since joining from Leicester Tigers in 2018 and has been an ever-present in the Premiership side this season.

Mulipola has won 33 Test caps for his native Samoa, and played at two World Cups for the national team.

"Logo continues to perform at a consistently high standard," director of rugby Dean Richards said.

"His ability to play on either side of the front row is very useful, he has really helped anchor our scrum this season and he makes a nuisance of himself around the park."