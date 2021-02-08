Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Flanker Ellis Jenkins has won 11 caps for Wales

Cardiff Blues and Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will make his long-awaited return from a knee injury on Friday - after more than two years out.

Jenkins has not played since seriously damaging his knee in the closing seconds of a man-of-the-match display against South Africa in November 2018.

The 27-year-old has had three operations and suffered several setbacks during his recovery.

But on Friday he is set to return in Cardiff Blues' friendly with Ospreys.

Jenkins' return at Cardiff Arms Park will be a relief for his region and his country after such a long period on the sidelines.

A combative flanker who has earned a reputation as a real menace at the breakdown, Jenkins is also a respected leader who has captained Wales.

There were signs he was close to a return last month when Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young said he was "injury-free".

Now Jenkins has been able to take part in more full-contact training, he is ready to move on to match action.

If Friday's friendly against Ospreys goes according to plan, Cardiff Blues hope Jenkins will feature away against Connacht in the Pro14 on Saturday, 20 February.

Friday's match will also be Cardiff Blues' first back at the Arms Park since it was used as part of the Principality Stadium field hospital during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic last year.