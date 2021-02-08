Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wyn Jones played for Wales in October's home loss to Scotland in Llanelli

Prop Wyn Jones feels Wales owe Scotland one in Saturday's Six Nations match after losing to them in the autumn.

Jones was man of the match as Wales started their campaign with victory over Ireland on Sunday, while Scotland won away against England on Saturday.

Having lost to Scotland at home for the first time since 2002 last October, Jones says Wales will seek to avenge that when they travel to Murrayfield.

"Definitely, as this is the Six Nations there is more at stake," he said.

"We'll just go up there and try and right the wrongs of last time."

Scotland's momentous win over England was their first at Twickenham since 1983 and their fourth successive Six Nations victory.

"Scotland showed they were a very good side on Saturday," said Scarlets prop Jones.

"They took their chances, defended well and deservedly were winners.

"We know what threats Scotland bring and we know that from the autumn. We look forward to that game."

Wales' 21-16 victory over Ireland came at a price, with head coach Wayne Pivac describing his team as "walking wounded" after suffering numerous injuries.

Flanker Dan Lydiate, centre Johnny Williams, outside back Hallam Amos and scrum-half Tomos Williams will miss Saturday's encounter with Scotland.

"As with any international game you've got bumps and bruises," said Jones.

"It's a shame that 'Lyds' went off pretty early. Otherwise everyone else is walking about and doing alright. We'll see how the injuries are and go from there."

Wales have the additional issue of having one day fewer than Scotland to recover for Saturday's match at Murrayfield, having played a day later last weekend.

"I'm sure some of the boys who've put long shifts in will have their recovery and then we'll hit the ground running," Jones added.

"It's rugby, you carry bumps and bruises, it's part of the game now. We'll make sure everyone is right for next Saturday."