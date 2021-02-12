Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie was man-of-the-match when Scotland claimed a rare away win in Wales in October

Guinness Six Nations - Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, online and BBC Sport app from 16:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Radio Wales; text commentary and video highlights on the BBC Sport website.

In-form Scotland will look to build on last week's historic win over England when they host Wales on Saturday.

Scotland will hope to record successive Six Nations wins over Wales for only the second time this century, having won 15-10 in Llanelli in October.

Wayne Pivac's Wales bounced back from a disappointing 2020 to edge past 14-man Ireland in Cardiff last Sunday.

Both sides seem to be on an upward curve and that makes this Murrayfield meeting a mouth-watering match-up.

Jamie Ritchie, man-of-the-match in Scotland's win in last October's meeting in Wales, is one of three injury absentees.

Winger Sean Maitland and centre Cameron Redpath have also been ruled out having started the 11-6 win against England.

Their replacements are back-row Blade Thomson, centre James Lang and winger Darcy Graham, who also started October's win in Llanelli.

Wales have five players ruled out through injury, including George North.

North's unavailability, plus that of fellow centre Johnny Williams, means they will field a new-look midfield pairing of Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin.

Liam Williams returns after a suspension to replace the injured Hallam Amos on the wing, while Gareth Davies comes in for Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Josh Navidi, last weekend's early replacement for Dan Lydiate, is ruled out, meaning Aaron Wainwright will wear the number six jersey.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: Two unbeaten sides, but in seemingly different states of health. Scotland, growing in confidence after the impressive display at Twickenham, Wales, uncertain in the win against 14 men of Ireland.

One common problem for both sides is injuries to key players and for Scotland there is a real shame that new centre Cam Redpath is among the missing - James Lang takes his place in midfield. Similarly flanker Blade Thomson will find Jamie Ritchie a hard act to follow.

Meanwhile, Darcy Graham is a hugely exciting attacking talent but perhaps doesn't have the same experience or defensive nous as Sean Maitland. And opposite him will be Liam Williams, whose return is one of the few items of good news from a Wales squad deprived of so many, including Dan Lydiate and George North.

Of course, the encouragement for the visitors is that no away trip is as daunting in crowd-less days. And the pressure is now on Scotland, starting as unfamiliar favourites and knowing that one win, no matter how historic it might have been, will count for little if it is not backed up.

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "It was a very encouraging performance at Twickenham and the squad performed to a level which has to be the benchmark throughout the tournament.

"Wales are also coming into this game after a win and will have the same objective, so it will be a tough challenge as always."

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: "It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there. We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side."

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (capt); 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-James Lang, 11-Duhan van der Merwe; 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-George Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson; 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray; 6-Blade Thomson, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Matt Fagerson

Replacements: 16-David Cherry, 17-Oli Kebble, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Richie Gray, 20-Gary Graham, 21-Scott Steele, 22-Jaco van der Walt, 23-Huw Jones

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny; 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Owen Watkin, 12-Nick Tompkins, 11-Liam Williams; 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies; 1-Wyn Jones, 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis; 4-Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt); 6-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Rhodri Jones, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-James Botham, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Callum Sheedy, 23-Willis Haloholo

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland could win consecutive Six Nations meetings for the first time since 2003.

They have beaten Wales just three times at home in the Six Nations (D1, L6).

Scotland

Scotland's win over England was just their fourth opening-round victory in Six Nations history.

They were the only side not to concede a try in the opening weekend of 2021.

Scotland have kept their opponents to fewer than 20 points in their last six Six Nations matches.

Duhan van der Merwe has scored four tries in his first six Tests for Scotland.

Wales

Wales have won three of their last four matches, losing one.

However, they have lost their last six consecutive away matches - their worst losing run since they lost 10 on the spin in 2006-07.

They had the top five tacklers across the opening weekend - led by Justin Tipuric's 29.

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Touch judges: Pascal Gauzere (France) & Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Karl Dickson (England)