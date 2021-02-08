Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sekope Kepu has been capped 110 times by Australia

London Irish have confirmed that prop Sekope Kepu has left the club with immediate effect.

Kepu, 35, who is the Wallabies' most-capped international prop, joined the Exiles last season.

The club cited private family health reasons for his departure.

"Whilst we're desperately disappointed, in these unprecedented times, we understand the human element of Sekope's situation," Irish's director of rugby Declan Kidney said.

Kepu, who represented the Wallabies at three World Cups between 2011 and 2019, made his last London Irish appearance in Saturday's 31-26 Premiership victory against Gloucester.