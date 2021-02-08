Cunningham took up the role of operations director at Ulster in 2014

Bryn Cunningham has said that transparency was vital in Ulster's recent contract negotiations, with some senior players having to take pay cuts.

The province announced new deals for over 20 squad members during the last fortnight, as well as the signing of Fijian forward Leone Nakarawa.

Operations director Cunningham praised the players for their attitude during the difficulties presented by Covid-19.

"We have a very good squad that we are very comfortable with," he said.

"It is a squad with a good age profile and plenty of room for growth, so that has meant it has very much been about retention as opposed to recruitment for us.

"Covid-19 has made things really difficult and with that there has to be real transparency with the group, so that they understand exactly where we are when it comes to contract negotiations."

On the topic of players having to take pay cuts due to the financial difficulties faced by rugby amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cunningham explained that it was treated on a case by case basis, and that some players were given improved deals.

"You have to look at it individually because not every circumstance is the same," he continued.

"We could have a young guy who is on a longer term contract coming towards the end of that, but massively out-performing. It would therefore be incredibly harsh to receive a reduction when they would have been due a significant upgrade in any normal season.

"For any individuals like that there were some who would have received a pay increase and that would be completely normal across the board in any club across Europe.

"Then you may look at other guys who are more seasoned campaigners and have been around the block a bit longer, who haven't necessarily pushed any further forward than where they are currently.

"In those cases, yes, some of them would have had to take a pay cut, in some instances sizeable and in some instances not so much. We try to be as fair as possible across the board so that nobody is getting a contract that is not worthy of their standing within the squad."

'Talismanic' Henderson a big part of Ulster's future

Henderson came off the bench for Ireland in Sunday's Six Nations defeat by Wales

One name that was not on the list of 23 players announced to have signed contract extensions at Kingspan was captain Iain Henderson.

As an Ireland international, his contract is managed by the IRFU but Cunningham is in regular contact with the governing body and remains extremely confident that the second row will soon be signed up for a further period by Ulster.

And the former European Cup-winning full-back was emphatic in his praise for the contribution Henderson makes to Dan McFarland's squad, both on and off the pitch.

"Things are progressing along well. He is a real talisman, a complete leader and I've no doubt he will have a big part to play in Ulster's future over the coming seasons," Cunningham explained.

"Iain is a huge player and also a big character. He has huge intelligence within the game and drives a lot of the stuff off the pitch as well as part of a leadership group that is instrumental in driving standards across the board.

"He has been there and done it, is hugely experienced at international and Lions level, and plays a critical role for us."

Versatile Nakarawa will help 'strongest academy crop of my time'

Nakarawa will arrive at Ulster after eight years with Glasgow

As well as retaining a host of current players, Ulster - currently second behind Leinster in their Pro14 group - have made a stellar signing in the shape of versatile forward Leone Nakarawa from Glasgow Warriors.

Cunningham said it would be virtually impossible to find a like-for-like replacement for the departing Marcell Coetzee, but he is hugely excited about what the 32-year-old Nakarawa will bring to the side.

"Marcell is such an outstanding player and does a certain job for us that I'm not sure too many other players in world rugby could replicate," he explained.

"Dan and I spoke at length and thought it was important to look at something different. We are playing with tempo and wanted to bring in someone who enjoyed that type of style.

"Leone plays with pace and likes to offload. He is also a very versatile player - we signed him predominantly as a back row, as an eight who can play six but who can also play a lot of lock as well."

That versatility, Cunningham assured, was an important factor in his signing as he does not want any players coming in impeding the development of a crop of academy players that he believes is the best he has seen during his time at Ulster.

"Having that flexibility in a positional sense allows us to manoeuvre other players and make sure they get the requisite game time.

"We have a huge wealth of talent coming through our system at the moment and we want to make sure we really back that talent, and make sure those guys that are coming through get the chance to show their worth."

'We'd love to see more of Rory Best in the future'

Best retired as a player in 2019

Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best, who retired from playing in 2019, has been involved on the coaching side with his former club in recent weeks, and was in the Kingspan Stadium when Ulster A defeated Leinster A in a friendly last month.

There has been no official announcement of Best's role or possible future, but Cunningham would be very keen for his former team-mate to stay involved in some capacity.

"Rory is taking a bit of time to work out what his future is. He is obviously a guy with enormous intellectual property and experience, and would be great for any environment let alone Ulster Rugby.

"He will get pulled from pillar to post in terms of what he can add value to over this next period of time and it is very much up to Rory to find his feet and see what suits him.

"What we are really doing is giving him the avenue to be ale to explore those opportunities within Ulster Rugby. He has really enjoyed it and certainly from our perspective we would love to continue to see more of him in the future."