Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Lydiate was recalled to face Ireland for his first international in more than two years

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights, Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday 14

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 21-16 victory over Ireland at Principality Stadium.

Lydiate has been released from the Six Nations squad and will miss the match against Scotland.

Johnny Williams, Hallam Amos and Tomos Williams will also be absent.

Player call-ups will be made and announced in due course following Covid-19 testing and results.

Lydiate will undergo a number of assessments and consultations in the coming days to establish the best course of management.

Centre Williams and Cardiff Blues wing Amos suffered head injuries against Ireland, while Cardiff Blues scrum-half Williams has a hamstring injury and is set to miss a few games.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is hoping George North will be fit, after the 28-year-old back scratched an eye during the second half of his try-scoring performance on Sunday.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies will again be missing at Murrayfield having been unavailable to face Ireland with an ankle injury.

Dragons centre Nick Tompkins is also struggling with a shoulder injury, with Owen Watkin the other fit midfield man in the squad.