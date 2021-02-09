Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Conan's last appearance for Ireland came in their 2019 World Cup opener against Scotland

Leinster back row Jack Conan has joined the Ireland squad as they prepare to take on France in Dublin on Sunday.

Conan, 28, will provide cover at the back of the scrum where Ireland are likely to be without Peter O'Mahony, who will have a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday following his red card against Wales.

Ireland are also expected to provide an update on the availability of Caelan Doris, who returned to his province last week with "concussion-like symptoms".

Leinster's Ed Byrne has also remained with the squad having provided front row cover last week, while Munster forward Gavin Coombes has returned to his province.

Captain Johnny Sexton and lock James Ryan will go through return to play protocols this week before their availability is determined, having both been forced off in Cardiff with head injuries.

Conan has won 17 appearances for his country, the last of which came in Ireland's World Cup 2019 opening win against Scotland, before the back row's tournament was ended by a fractured foot.

Ireland fell to a 21-16 defeat in their opening game of the Six Nations and now welcome France, who established their title credentials with a thumping win over Italy on Saturday.