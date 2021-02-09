Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Edinburgh have completed the signing of South African loosehead prop Boan Venter from Cheetahs.

Venter has reportedly signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Richard Cockerill's Pro14 side.

The 23-year-old featured in all 13 games for Cheetahs in last season's shortened Pro14 campaign.

"We're delighted to add Boan to a strong stable of props at the club, creating real depth in an important area of the squad," said Cockerill.

"Our scrum has developed into a real weapon for us and we're keen to continue its improvement."

Venter joins Edinburgh with immediate effect but will not be available for Friday's game at Dragons as he self-isolates for 10 days after arriving in Edinburgh last Friday.

"I'm really excited," he said. "This is like a dream come true to move to a club like Edinburgh."