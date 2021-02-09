Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Noah Heward scored a try on on his Warriors debut against Dragons in December 2019

Worcester Warriors academy graduate Noah Heward has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

Heward, 20, will join the senior squad at the end of the season having impressed playing on the wing when the 2019-20 season resumed.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons was delighted "another outstanding" home-grown product had agreed a new deal.

"Noah established himself. He is a brilliant talent, equally at home at full-back or wing," Solomons said.

"I have no doubt that, in the fullness of time, he will play for England. He will certainly play a critical role in the Warriors' team in the years that lie ahead."