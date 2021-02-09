Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac with Gethin Jenkins (right)

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday 14 February

As a player he demanded excellence from his team-mates. As Wales' new defence coach, Gethin Jenkins is no different.

So when Gareth Davies kicked the ball away with less than 10 seconds to go against Ireland, it is easy to predict his reaction along with the other Welsh coaches.

Fortunately for the scrum-half, Wales weathered the storm to emerge 21-16 victors in Cardiff.

"It was lucky we had our masks on!" said Jenkins.

"The last few minutes weren't very pleasant at the top.

"We have dealt with the decision... the player involved knows it was wrong, everyone in the team knew it was wrong.

"It was frustrating because it almost took away the edge of winning the game because we were disappointed it came to defending and giving a few penalties away.

"We had that stroke of luck at the end where he (Billy Burns) missed touch."

Wales made more than 240 tackles against 14-man Ireland, with captain Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric topping the charts.

Jenkins says there were improvements in Wales' defence on Sunday, but admits there are still areas to work on.

"A few people have said to me the defence was better (against Ireland)," said Jenkins.

"It was an improvement. I wouldn't say it was great, there are lot of areas to work on. I'll take a win in the first game, but want us to go to another level.

"I don't see making 200 tackles as a positive, it's more a negative. If we're making 200 tackles it means stuff isn't going right in other areas.

"Part of that might be we're not as good at the breakdown as we should be. If we have to make that many tackles, we're probably not as accurate elsewhere."

Being stuck in a hospitality box rather than on the pitch is a new experience for the 40-year-old.

"It's always intense," he said.

"It probably makes it more because there's no crowd, so groans or shouts can be heard louder. You are almost trying to get back in your seat and calm emotions.

"The same as a player, you get the buzz on a match day. You live it as you would on the field."

The former prop is one of Wales' most decorated players, with 129 international caps plus five for the British and Irish Lions.

He won four Six Nations championships - including three Grand Slams - and toured with the Lions on three occasions before retiring in 2018.

"It was the first time I had been back at the stadium for a match since I played," reflected Jenkins.

Gethin Jenkins: Having players in England and France boosts Scotland

"I miss it, but everything comes to an end. It's probably the closest an ex-player gets to that matchday feeling."

His transition into international coaching has come quicker than most. He learned his craft with Cardiff RFC and Cardiff Blues, and more recently with Wales Under-20s.

He then replaced Sam Warburton as the technical coach for the breakdown/defence in October 2020.

Byron Hayward left the Wales defence coach position following the end of the 2020 Six Nations in November, with Jenkins taking over the role on a temporary basis for the Autumn Nations Cup before becoming permanent.

"Working with Cardiff RFC enabled me to get in the mix and learn on the job," said Jenkins.

"With the Blues and working with the younger players, it gives you a chance to learn more about the technical side.

"I'd like to think coming into this international environment I've got a good handle on it already because I've been here so long. I know the routine and how it works and how the players work."

Jenkins believes working with former team-mates is a help not a hindrance.

"I've got a good relationship with all of them from my playing days and almost know what they want out of a coach.

"I know where I am with them because they've got to the top by working hard and playing well at international level.

"I'm probably the first port of call when we're talking about how players might think. I've got that link in the management group because I am the last one out of playing.

"I've got a good relationship with the boys I played with - they're the easy ones. It's the other boys who are coming through or are younger you have to work with a bit more to build a relationship with."

Gethin Jenkins says defence coach Shaun Edwards was a big influence on him and also praised the Wales analyst Marc Kinnaird

The former Wales captain outlines what he is looking for in defence.

"What starts it all is our work rate to get in position and talk, then we need to put pressure on teams," said Jenkins.

"The game has changed at the moment, there is as much emphasis on the breakdown and people turning the ball over, especially at international level.

"A lot of it is about winning collisions. We've been doing a lot of work on that and developing the younger players so they realise they need to be talking more and body language needs to be good.

"We need to be consistently getting up off the line and getting back into position."

Jenkins' next challenge will be against a familiar face in Scotland defence coach Steve Tandy, the ex-Ospreys boss whose adopted nation enjoyed an 11-6 victory over England.

"I played Wales Under-21s rugby with Steve," said Jenkins.

"He's done a great job with their defence. I saw him after the game in the autumn and he was enjoying it.

"He'll be pleased with keeping England to six points at Twickenham, that's no mean feat doing that.

"I wish him all the best. He's had a good grounding with his years at the Ospreys and went into it young.

"He's worked hard in every area and now he's ended up in Scotland, so he's doing very well for himself."