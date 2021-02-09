Pro14: Dragons v Edinburgh Date: Friday 12 February Time: 1935 Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 14 February from 18:00 GMT

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says the team have to cope with the Rodney Parade pitch better as they face Edinburgh in the Pro14.

Ryan believes they failed to deal with moving from a 4G training surface to a soft pitch in the 30-20 defeat against Connacht.

Dragons have four players away with Wales compared to Edinburgh's 12 Scotland absentees.

Harrison Keddie (concussion) becomes their sixth back-rower missing.

Both teams are in fifth in their respective conferences, though Dragons have lost four league games in a row while Edinburgh won at Zebre last time out.

Their new South African prop recruit, Boan Venter from the Cheetahs, is not yet available because of isolation rules.

Centre Jamie Roberts has been the subject of speculation about a Wales call-up, but remains with Dragons, although he may be called away on paternity duties with his partner due to give birth shortly.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan is looking for back-row reinforcements with Aaron Wainwright on Wales duty and Ross Moriarty, Ollie Griffiths, Taine Basham, Lennon Greggains and Keddie injured, offering a possible debut chance for academy youngster George Young.

"We're pretty low on numbers, back-row is a real concern and we'll be looking at how we might be able to get someone in," said Ryan, who wants his team to play the conditions better against Edinburgh.

"The pitch is very heavy, we didn't get the balance to our game against Connacht and I want to see variety and energy in our attack.

"It's a tough place to play on, but we have to be masters of our own pitch, not moan about it, and understand it better than anyone else."

Ryan is also looking forward to pitting his wits against a long-term English premiership rival in Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill.

"I've known Richard for a long time and the one thing that's non-negotiable (for him) is organisation, though when you contribute numbers (to Scotland) it's a challenge.

"I've a lot of respect for Richard, he's created great environments wherever he's been, he's been successful at Leicester and in building a base at Edinburgh where they've qualified for European knock-out stages. He's a smart coach as well as well-organised so I enjoy the contest."

Prop Lloyd Fairbrother will play his 100th Pro14 game for the Welsh side.

"I'm really happy with the 100, I joined when I was 22 from Exeter Chiefs, I've made a home and a family in Wales and things have gone great," said the 29 year old Cornish/Welsh tight-head.

"Stade Francais away in the Challenge Cup sticks in the mind, that was a brilliant game, my first home game was against the Ospreys with the fireworks and Rodney Parade absolutely packed, good memories."

While Dragons have five Wales front-rowers of various vintages on their books, Fairbrother reveals he almost joined the capped ranks during the 2020 Six Nations when he was called in as training cover.

"We had a social in Chepstow when I got the phone call so I necked my pint and went straight back home so I could be with the squad in the morning," he said

"Initially it was just to do some scrummaging but it turned out Leon (Brown) was struggling a bit with injury and Dillon Lewis as well.

"I did the team run down at the stadium and it was awesome, it was funny sitting there at breakfast with all the big names in my Dragons gear and it was nice to be invited."