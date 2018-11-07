Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mako Vunipola last played for England in November's Autumn Nations Cup win against Wales

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Stadium Dates: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Returning prop Mako Vunipola says England feel "refreshed" amid concerns that a lack of game time for players in recent months was partially responsible for Saturday's defeat by Scotland.

Vunipola is up for England selection for the first time since November after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Four of Vunipola's Saracens team-mates have also not played since 2020's Autumn Nations Cup.

"The extra break was actually something I felt helped me personally," he said.

The 30-year-old is available for England's game against Italy on Saturday as Eddie Jones' side look to revive their Six Nations title hopes after last weekend's unexpected defeat.

Before the 11-6 loss to Scotland, scrum-half Ben Youngs admitted there could be "teething problems" and Jones said his side might be "a bit short".

Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Elliot Daly have not played for Saracens this season following their relegation - with the start of the Championship season delayed until March.

Billy Vunipola is the only player to have turned out for the club recently, having appeared in the Trailfinders Challenge Cup, set up by Saracens, Ealing and Doncaster to give their squads some games.

Mako Vunipola said he may be missing "some match fitness" after his time off but added that the break was beneficial, especially because of the strict coronavirus protocols required in England camp.

"There are not many times you come back from the autumn and you get two weeks off to not just physically but mentally recover - especially with the way the bubble is," he told BBC Sport.

"Not just the Sarries boys, everyone has come into this camp refreshed. They have not played as much as they usually would do.

"Going into last week, we felt like we were physically in the best condition we'd been in for a long time. It's no different this week.

"The Sarries players like myself, Jamie, Maro, Owen, Billy, they're experienced players and they know individually what they need to do to get ready for a Test match."