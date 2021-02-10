Jack Nowell (left) was forced to watch England's Autumn Nations Cup triumph from the stands

Exeter's England winger Jack Nowell could return to action in March after four months out following toe surgery.

The 27-year-old has not played since helping Exeter win the Premiership final last October as the Chiefs sealed a domestic and European double.

Nowell has missed nine club matches, as well as all of England's Autumn Nations Cup campaign and the Six Nations.

"It could be within the two or three weeks, in that period," Exeter boss Rob Baxter told BBC Sport.

"He was training yesterday (Monday), not fully, but he was doing some team training, so he's going to be dripped in now into some team training over a period of a week or so.

"He just needs to make sure that he gets to a loading level that will avoid him injuring, not so much the injury he had as his toe's OK, but more that he builds his load slowly so we don't see a torn hamstring or a torn calf because he's suddenly training or loading at a level and speed that he's not used to."

Nowell has won 42 caps for England, and played two Tests for the British and Irish Lions against New Zealand, and his imminent return comes after former Wales and Lions winger Alex Cuthbert scored against Newcastle last week after a four-month injury lay-off.

"It gives us a lot of options out wide," added Baxter.

"Jack's also played some midfield stuff for us so it just starts to thicken our options right across the backline, because he can play pretty much across the backline outside 10 and scrum half, although I'm sure he'd give it a go if we gave him the opportunity."