Only England World Cup-winner Jonny Wilkinson has reached 500 Premiership points quicker than Marcus Smith

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith has signed a new "long-term" contract.

The 21-year-old, who has already played 95 times for Quins since making his debut aged 18, follows the likes of Danny Care and Ross Chisholm in agreeing a new deal with the club.

Smith has been involved on the fringes of the England squad and played against the Barbarians in 2019.

"At a young age, Marcus has become one of the key figures within our squad," said general manager Billy Millard.

"To have the impact and cool-headed approach Marcus does as a 21-year-old fly-half in the Premiership is hugely impressive.

"We're really looking forward to seeing him continue to learn and grow at the centre of our team."