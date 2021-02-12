Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps beat Worcester narrowly at Sixways last season in what proved to be Dai Young's last game in charge of the Coventry side

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Sunday, 14 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Weakened Worcester are without 14 players for the visit of Midlands rivals Wasps to Sixways.

On top of an injury list containing Duncan Weir, Billy Searle, Francois Hougaard and Melani Nanai, discarded England centre Ollie Lawrence must remain in the Six Nations bubble.

Wasps remain without England trio Paolo Odogwu, Dan Robson and Jack Willis, as well as the injured Joe Launchbury.

Lock Will Rowlands is also with Wales for the Scotland game at Murrayfield.

Wasps boss Lee Blackett makes six changes from last weekend's defeat at Northampton - five of them in the pack, including the return of loosehead prop Tom West from England squad duty and Sione Vailanu's first appearance of the season, if he gets on from the bench.

In the absence of Weir (shoulder) and Searle (gashed thigh), Jamie Shillcock makes his first Premiership start in almost a year, although he did start at outside half in the European Challenge Cup ties against Pau and Ospreys.

South African Francois Venter is back at centre after two months out following illness, while there are four changes in the pack from last weekend's 41-24 defeat at Leicester as hooker Isaac Miller, prop Ethan Waller, lock Justin Clegg and club captain Ted Hill all return.

Ex-skipper GJ van Velze, fit again following the serious shoulder injury he suffered at Exeter in late August, is in line to make his first appearance of the season off the bench, where he is joined by returning lock Andrew Kitchener (elbow) and teenage fly-half Fin Smith, who could make his debut.

But England winger Chris Ashton is still waiting to make his debut three weeks after signing, having been overlooked for the games with Exeter and Leicester.

Chris Pennell is the only survivor of Worcester's last win over Wasps in March 2013

The formbook

Wasps have won their last 12 Premiership meetings with Worcester since a 29-23 victory for the Warriors at Sixways in March 2013.

That was in their High Wycombe days but, since moving to Coventry, they have not lost to Worcester.

Wasps have lost their last two Premiership games, both at home, to Harlequins and Northampton - after a run of six straight wins in all competitions.

Warriors have not won since the opening day of the season, the 11-10 victory over London Irish - and have lost all their eight league and cup games since, to sit 11th in the table.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, David; Shillcock, Simpson; Waller, Miller, Schonert, G Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, du Preez.

Replacements: Cutting, Thomas, Palframan, A Kitchener, van Velze, Heaney, Smith, O Morris.

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Fekitoa, Gopperth, Bassett; Atkinson, Wolstenholme; West, Taylor, Brookes, Douglas, Gaskell, Shields (capt), B Morris, T Willis.

Replacements: Cruse, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Vukasinovic, Vailanu, Vellacott, Umaga, Le Bourgeois.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).