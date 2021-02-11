Six Nations 2021: Injury-hit Wales recall Liam Williams to face Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments139

Willis Halaholo and Liam Williams
Willis Halaholo could join Liam Williams on the field at Murrayfield
Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.
Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday,14 February

Liam Williams returns after a ban to boost injury-hit Wales for Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The versatile Scarlet is on the wing with Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin coming into midfield for injured duo George North and Johnny Williams.

Aaron Wainwright comes in for the injured Dan Lydiate in the back-row.

Centre Willis Halaholo could make his debut off the bench while Gareth Davies replaces Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac revealed Josh Macleod would have taken the place of Lydiate, but the Scarlets flanker is also injured, along with Josh Navidi (neck), who took over for Lydiate against Ireland

Those injuries have given Wainwright the chance to press his case for a regular place.

Wing Hallam Amos was also injured against Ireland, but he was standing in for Williams, a star of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Williams missed the win over Ireland after his sending off against Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 in January.

However, Josh Adams remains absent after his suspension from the Wales squad for a breach of Covid-19 regulations in Wales.

North suffered an eye injury as he impressed at outside centre against Ireland, but a foot problem has ruled him out of the trip to Murrayfield while Amos and Jonny Williams suffered concussion.

Tomos Williams picked up a hamstring injury against Ireland.

His absence allows Kieran Hardy to come onto the bench.

Uncapped New Zealand-born Cardiff Blues centre Halaholo, 30, was called up against Barbarians in November 2019 but missed the non-cap international after suffering a serious knee injury playing for his region that ruled him out for almost a year.

Halaholo qualifies for Wales through residency after joining Blues in 2016.

Pivac said: "We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us.

"We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.

"It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

"We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.

"We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury."

Scotland have made three injury-enforced changes following their historic opening win against England at Twickenham.

Jamie Ritchie, Sean Maitland and Cameron Redpath drop out of the team that beat England 11-6 at Twickenham.

In come, Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson, centre James Lang and winger Darcy Graham as Scotland aim for back-to-back wins over the Welsh for the first time since 2003.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.

Comments

Join the conversation

140 comments

  • Shame that North and Navidi are not fit to play - always been impressed by the Wainwright plays though...think it will be an abrasive battle at the breakdown with two good back rows. Too close to call IMHO but hope for a Scottish win. Will miss the good natured singing down the Grassmarket with our Celtic cousins. Good luck and lets hope its a cracker.

    • jackgarvey replied:
      Six players lost after just one match., means that Scotland, who have had an extra day to rest and prepare, are from favourites. But I feel Welsh flair will triumph at the end of the day.

  • We didn't deserve to win last week, unless we sort out our lineout we won't win this week.

    • jackgarvey replied:
      But our line out should be far better, we have proved, fresh 12 nd 13 ,s, and the best 2 followers on the tournament. History shows, e.g. 2019, that Wales always play poorly first game up and thereafter storm through. I believe they will triumph in a close match.

  • I am simply enjoying the fact that there is genuine discussion about Scotland being favourites for a 6N game. It wasn’t so long ago that they were fighting Italy for perennial wooden spooners. It all adds to the great spectacle that this great tournament is and it’s bringing welcome relief from all that is going on in the world right now. I’ve not got out much lately....Hurrah for Rugby. 🥳 🏉

    • Jon replied:
      It is brilliant, Scotland have had "potential" (i.e. never being there) for years but they've really climbed the curve over the last two years. I hope they don't have a purple patch and then drop back, it would be great to permanently have 5 really competitive teams in the 6N.

  • wow unbelievable negative comments on selection here - it's the best team we can put out so let's get behind the team. Personally looking forward to see Halaholo get on - hope you has a good one.

  • There's no questioning J Roberts's abilities, it would've been good to see him in along side Watkins or Tompkins for first 50 mins then bring on Halaholo when the defence tired & stretched - looking forward - should be a great game !

    • Jon replied:
      I certainly hope Haloholo makes an impact, he's such a clever player and I think will make a good, if different, replacement for North.

  • Where’s the logic in not playing Roberts in favour of a 30 year old New Zealander. Ignoring tried and tested for no long term prospect is very short sighted.

    • daiboy replied:
      Because hallahollow has quick hands quick and Wales need quick ball no need for the crash ball rubbish

  • Tomkins and Watkin need the game of their lives.

    • sherbertlemon replied:
      The Scottish centres picked aren’t overly exciting either... Redpath will be a miss!

  • No one in the Scotland camp will be underestimating the Welsh. I think its going to be great game.
    We fear Roberts, he has ripped though us more times than anyone I can think of so a bit surprised you haven't called him up.

  • Big ask going up there and beating the in form Scots, especially with all the injuries so it's great to see Williams back. As long as they play with a bit of pride, give it a crack and we have a good game.

    • Jon replied:
      I'm not a gambler but just checked a bookies' site and Scotland are odds on. Given their tempo, superb passing and clever kicking last weekend compared to Wales' struggle to even pass the ball, I've got a feeling that Scotland could run away with it.

  • If I was Pivac I'd be chatting to Harry Randall after Jones foolishly left him out of his squad of "world beaters" again.

    • jackgarvey replied:
      Who the neck is Harry Randall? Wasn,t he the Michael Caine character in the film Funeral In B erlin?

  • No news on Navidi? Perrsonally, I would prefer to have seen Roberts instead of a 30 year old Kiwi in the squad, even a 34 year old Roberts. A great impact player with 30 mins to go. Never mind the future, more important to win now.

    • Scott replied:
      As a scotsman I can confirm I have nightmares about Roberts!

  • I feel the loss of Navidi is more critical than teh loss of other players. North a huge loss too. Scotland should win this one... but we all thought that about Ireland last week... ;-)

    • mdoc01 replied:
      I don't think Wales would have won if it wasn't for the performance of O'Mahony

  • centre partnership not strong or experienced enough IMO but good luck boys do us proud. cymru am byth

  • I am always a bit nervous when Scotland are favourites but they are and deservedley so. If Biggar adopts his usual offensive tactic of constantly hoofing the ball as high in the air as he can then I can see big problems for Wales. Is Rob Evans injured?
    However, we will see. Here's hoping for a good, clean game. It's gonna be cold in Edinburgh!

    • daiboy replied:
      Rob Evans had been injured for sometime now

  • The lack of threat we have over the ball is worrying. Watson could have a field day.

  • Navidi injured ?

    He had a stormer v Ireland......

  • Bench is a bit thin.

    • NickJ replied:
      very forward heavy, which gives an idication of where the battle lies. Wales starting to cotton on again

  • Just someone tell g davies not to kick the ball
    Nearly gave me a heart attack

  • We need to sort the line outs out. Navidi must be injured???

  • Scotland’s game to lose. Would be a great win for Wales in Edinburgh with this side however.

    • Sinky replied:
      Absolutely not Scotland's game to lose. I'm a Scotland fan, and I know from many years of bitter experience that sustaining a level of performance to win games on the trot in the 6 Nations is really hard to do (and rare). Each game needs to be won; Wales aren't just going to give it to us. Navidi and Ritchie both big losses. Hamish vs Tipuric will be a great battle. Good luck to both sides.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

Also in Sport