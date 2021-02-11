Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Willis Halaholo could join Liam Williams on the field at Murrayfield

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday,14 February

Liam Williams returns after a ban to boost injury-hit Wales for Saturday's Six Nations encounter against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The versatile Scarlet is on the wing with Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin coming into midfield for injured duo George North and Johnny Williams.

Aaron Wainwright comes in for the injured Dan Lydiate in the back-row.

Centre Willis Halaholo could make his debut off the bench while Gareth Davies replaces Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac revealed Josh Macleod would have taken the place of Lydiate, but the Scarlets flanker is also injured, along with Josh Navidi (neck), who took over for Lydiate against Ireland

Those injuries have given Wainwright the chance to press his case for a regular place.

Wing Hallam Amos was also injured against Ireland, but he was standing in for Williams, a star of the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

Williams missed the win over Ireland after his sending off against Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 in January.

However, Josh Adams remains absent after his suspension from the Wales squad for a breach of Covid-19 regulations in Wales.

North suffered an eye injury as he impressed at outside centre against Ireland, but a foot problem has ruled him out of the trip to Murrayfield while Amos and Jonny Williams suffered concussion.

Tomos Williams picked up a hamstring injury against Ireland.

His absence allows Kieran Hardy to come onto the bench.

Uncapped New Zealand-born Cardiff Blues centre Halaholo, 30, was called up against Barbarians in November 2019 but missed the non-cap international after suffering a serious knee injury playing for his region that ruled him out for almost a year.

Halaholo qualifies for Wales through residency after joining Blues in 2016.

Pivac said: "We were pleased to kick the tournament off with a victory last weekend and to be heading to Scotland with a win behind us.

"We continue to build and to move forward and it is great to do that from a position of winning.

"It is a quick six-day turnaround this week but we are looking forward to getting back out there.

"We have picked up a couple of injuries but we see it as more of an opportunity for those coming into the side.

"We have to feel extremely disappointed for Josh (Macleod) who we selected to start and to win his first cap only to be ruled out later that day through injury."

Scotland have made three injury-enforced changes following their historic opening win against England at Twickenham.

Jamie Ritchie, Sean Maitland and Cameron Redpath drop out of the team that beat England 11-6 at Twickenham.

In come, Scarlets back-row Blade Thomson, centre James Lang and winger Darcy Graham as Scotland aim for back-to-back wins over the Welsh for the first time since 2003.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhodri Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.