Six Nations 2021: England return George Ford, Courtney Lawes, Kyle Sinckler & Mako Vunipola

George Ford
Fly-half George Ford started England's loss to Scotland on the bench
Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary and post-match video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

George Ford, Courtney Lawes, Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola will all return to England's starting XV for the Six Nations match against Italy.

Captain Owen Farrell switches to inside centre to make way for Ford, with Ollie Lawrence dropped from the matchday 23.

There is also a start for Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker on Saturday (14:15 GMT), with Jamie George on the bench.

"As always, we've picked what we think is our strongest 23 to try to win the game," said head coach Eddie Jones.

Lawrence endured a frustrating match as England were humbled by Scotland last weekend, only touching the ball once before being replaced.

And Jones has now resorted to the tried-and-tested combination of Ford and Farrell, with Henry Slade making up a skilful but lighter midfield.

The rest of the backline is unchanged, with scrum-half Ben Youngs and the back three of Jonny May, Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly all retaining their places.

In the forwards, it is an all-new front row with Vunipola back from injury and Sinckler from suspension, as well as Cowan-Dickie replacing George.

Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill continue their partnership in the second row, with Mark Wilson replaced by Lawes at blind-side flanker.

Jones, whose side were favourites to win the Six Nations before last weekend's defeat, has opted for six forwards on the bench, with Charlie Ewels and Jack Willis set for their first appearances of this year's tournament.

Dan Robson and Max Malins are the two backline replacements, meaning 23-year-old Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall will have to wait to win a first cap.

England team to face Italy

England: Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Ewels, Earl, Willis, Robson, Malins.

Comments

Join the conversation

165 comments

  • For the first time in over 30 years, I may not bother watching England on Saturday. Why are Randall and Odogwu in the squad if they are not going to even be on the bench against Italy? No evolution. No fresh ideas. No point.

    • twinprime replied:
      Why bother anyway? It's against Italy. A pointless game.

  • Poor selection again. If you aren’t willing to experiment against Italy then when are you?

    Have sympathy for the England fans

    • DickythePig replied:
      You can keep your sympathy....we’d like your No.10 instead.... ;-)......oh...and and can we have our cup back as well please....

  • Dull, dull, dull. If not now when will Randall and Odogwu get a chance? EJ needs to go, without doubt he’s holding England back.

    • FlyingTiger replied:
      Agreed. If ever there was a game to test new players after last weekend's diabolical performance it is now. The only saving grace is that Ford is at 10 but the 'rust' of not playing is not blown away by playing one game at test level. I would rather see the rust-ring Sarries on the bench for this one. 50 point win is a minimum.

  • I'm sorry but this is beyond a joke now. Poor Lawrence. One carry at 60mins and then dropped from the squad entirely. What message does that send? Best 8 in the Prem? Simmonds. Best 10? Smith/Simmonds. Sarries boys so out of form. 'Credit in the bank' only counts for so much. Looks like an old boys club again. Part of me hopes we lose to force a serious change.

    • Fred Bloggs replied:
      Simmons is not heavy enough to play No 8 at international level.

  • Lack of incision at centre last week where's Odugwu? No competition at breakdown where's Willis?

  • really thought Malins would get his start after another soso performance from Daly

    • Euro Septic replied:
      soso was better than most last week

  • Not sure when exciting new players like Randall or Odogwu will get their chance if not at home to Italy...hope Lawrence doesn’t become the latest Rokoduguni....tossed on the scrap heap having done nothing wrong

    • RDW86 replied:
      Totally agree, Rokoduguni played well against Fiji I remember rightly then just forgotten for absolutely no reason

  • There is some very exciting young talent. Mitchell. Randall. Smith. Odogwu. Dombrandt. 2 x Simmonds. It’s a shame they can’t get a look in.

  • Here we all were thinking this is a suitable time - in view of the shocking performance against Scotland - to get rid of Daly, Youngs, Farrell. What do we get? The same old same old, Eddie Jones is way past his last chance, he should go.

  • Dear Eddie Jones,
    Please kindly resign. That is all,
    Yours sincerely,
    A completely disillusioned life-long rugby supporter.

    • twinprime replied:
      Is your life long about 11 years?

  • It,s Italy for gods sake,if they don,t score a minimum of 50 then sack EJ !!

  • When willEddie drop Owen Farrell who just clogs up the midfield and seems unable to play off the cuff what’s in front of him - as a captain he is a complete nonentity and doesn’t appear able to assess the situation and redirect the team when things are going wrong - get him out completely

  • England will win but 4 kickers in the back line again will ensure for another set piece dominated snooze fest. Not sure what dropping Ollie Lawrence and no Randall/Odogwu proves. Is there any point in having them in the squad if they arent given game time here?

  • Why not give Simmonds a go against Italy and no Randall, best no 10 on form and Exeter captain? When will you give new blood a go if not against Italy?! Lawrence omitted after one Test?! Beggars belief!

  • I try to be positive about England, but Lawes at flanker and no opportunity for Lawrence to carry the ball against a lesser defence to build confidence seems like a wasted opportunity.

  • Change the playing style rather than the players. Stop kicking so much ball away and try to be more creative instead of following a formula.

    • twinprime replied:
      Because, sadly, that formula produces results.

      It took 100 plus years for Union to figure things out defensively. But then they brought League coaches in to set them straight. Unfortunately that means boredom.

  • Dull. Can’t be picking on club form as Sarries aren’t playing in the Champ, and can’t be picking on international form based on last weeks debacle. Billy V, Youngs and Farrell were missing in action and they are supposed to be the ‘Leadership group’. 2 Years out from a World Cup , against Italy at home must surely be where you give some tyros a run out?

  • England are regressing and style of play is awful. Results in 2020 against teams in transition papered over the cracks. Selection is almost as frustrating as the style of play - Simmonds bros, Willis, Randall, Smith, Dormbrandt, O'Connor and Marchant should be given a go in 6N to see if they can perform at test level. At least 80,000 people won't need to watch dire kickfest first hand on Sat!

  • What a colossal waste of an opportunity.

    We know what Ford and Farrell bring. We don't really know what Ford / AN other might. We also know what Youngs can / can't do.

    If you needed a scapegoat for the previous loss you need look no further than the man at 10 in the last game. Instead, drop the bloke that didn't touch the ball for about 60 minutes.

    Eddie is loyal to a fault.

    It's a big fault.

    • Geordieboy replied:
      If you needed a scapegoat for the previous loss, you need look no further than the man in the stand who picked the side and set the tactics and game plan.
      Bye, bye Eddie (unless there is by some chance a miraculous change in the remaining matches)

  • looks like we wont be seeing Randal or Odogwu this six nations then

    • tightrope replied:
      Get them back to their clubs where they can continue their development!

