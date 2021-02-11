Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale have so far won two of this season's three home Premiership games at the AJ Bell Stadium

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 12 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make 10 changes to face Bath from the starting line-up for last weekend's win over Premiership leaders Bristol.

All four of the Du Preez contingent play, Robert at half-back, twin bothers Jean-Luc and Daniel in the back row and JP at lock, while Byron McGuigan returns on the wing from Scotland duty.

Bath welcome back fit-again captain Josh McNally at lock, while Will Muir makes his first start on the wing.

They also have Alex Gray back from American Football on their bench.

After joining Bath in November, having spent the past three years as a tight end in the Atlanta Falcons' NFL practice squad, without making an actual appearance, the 29-year-old could make his debut.

Former England Under-20s captain Gray played for Newcastle and London Irish, as well as the England Sevens team before deciding to leave rugby union and go to the NFL on the international player pathway programme.

But, having been a back-row forward during his first stint in rugby union, Gray returns as a wing or centre.

Third-placed Sale, who have won their last four Premiership games, could go top if they win a fifth in a row for the first time since 2006 - but that would need leaders Bristol to slip up at Gloucester.

Bath, who have lost their last four Premiership games, have not lost five in a row since 2002.

Lying 10th, their only away win this season was the 33-17 victory at Worcester in early December - but they have lost just one of their last five meetings with Sale.

Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson:

"The moment you start overlooking things and being overconfident is the moment you start getting beaten badly and embarrassed, so we won't be taking Bath lightly.

"We have been using last year's match, where they physically dominated us as a reminder that for every example of Bath being underpowered recently, there is another match which shows their complete dominance and control.

"That's the challenge we want this weekend and that's what I think Bath will bring. We aren't expecting a poor team to come up to the AJ Bell. Quite the opposite actually."

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, Doherty, Hill, Roebuck; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Langdon, Oosthuizen, Phillips, JP du Preez, JL du Preez, Ross (capt), D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Morozov, John, Postlethwaite, Neild, de Klerk, MacGinty, James.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Clark, Matavesi, Muir; Priestland, Spencer; Schoeman, Dunn, Judge, McNally (capt), Williams, Bayliss, Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Bhatti, Thomas, Richards, Staddon, Chudley, Schoeman, Gray.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here