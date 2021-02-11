Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Wyatt started for Exeter against Wasps and Saracens towards the end of last season

Cornish Pirates have signed five young players form Exeter Chiefs on dual-registration deals.

Centre Tom Wyatt, 21, is the most experienced of the group, having featured in five Premiership games and three matches in the Premiership Cup.

Former Namibia Under-20 prop Patrick Schickerling, 22, is one of four forwards moving to the Mennaye.

Locks Lewis Pearson and Cory Teague and back-row Charlie Wright - who are all 21 - have also joined the Pirates.

"Obviously our relationship with Exeter Chiefs is strong and has stood the test of time," joint head coach Alan Paver said.

"We have pleasingly had a part to play in the development of their past young talent who have gone on and done some amazing things in the Premiership and for England, and here we are again.

"The present crew all have a great attitude and work ethic and considering this difficult time, where the future wasn't as clear as it now is, they have applied themselves really well and we welcome them with open arms."

The Championship season begins on 6 March with the Pirates hosting relegated former Premiership champions Saracens in Penzance.