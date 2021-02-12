Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England captain Owen Farrell has featured in 54 of the 61 previous Tests under head coach Eddie Jones

Guinness Six Nations - England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text commentary and video highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

England will attempt to reignite the defence of their Six Nations title with a dominant performance against Italy at Twickenham on Saturday.

England's chastening defeat by Scotland last weekend was just a second loss in 22 home championship matches.

Head coach Eddie Jones has demanded more intensity against Italy, who are yet to beat England in 27 Tests.

The Azzurri lost heavily against France in round one and are on a Six Nations record run of 28 consecutive defeats.

England captain Owen Farrell attracted criticism following his performance against Scotland as the home attack floundered, but he moves from fly-half to centre to start for a 52nd time in 61 Tests under Jones.

Leicester fly-half George Ford returns at 10 to resume his play-making axis with Farrell, with Ollie Lawrence dropping out of the match-day squad after waiting 63 minutes to make a carry last weekend.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie gets a first Six Nations start in place of Jamie George, while Saracens prop Mako Vunipola and Bristol's Kyle Sinckler return in the front row from injury and suspension respectively.

Italy make just two changes to their starting XV, with experienced Zebre fly-half Carlo Canna replacing the injured Marco Zanon in midfield and club team-mate Andrea Lovotti preferred to Daniele Rimpelli in the front row.

Commentator's notes

Sara Orchard: Exeter's Luke Cowan-Dickie is rewarded with a first Six Nations start after strong performances that helped lead his club to domestic and European honours last season, but could England's changes have gone deeper?

Dropping the under-used Ollie Lawrence and not testing out either Wasps wing Paolo Odogwu or Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall could be a missed opportunity against the tournament's weakest side.

Italy have turned to the experience of Carlo Canna and Andrea Lovotti, with both men closing in on 50 caps.

However, England will be desperate for a reaction to their result against Scotland and no Italian is expected to work the magic required to change the result from the loss against France.

View from both camps

England head coach Eddie Jones: "We're pleased to have Mako and Kyle back into the team and we've made some changes to our starting XV, but our finishers are just as important to our game plan. We look at the whole 80 minutes.

"We've trained very well this week, I've been very pleased with the players' attitudes and work-rate.

"We're hoping to put on a good performance on Saturday and kick on with our Six Nations campaign."

Italy head coach Franco Smith: "We will face one of the best teams in the world in an iconic stadium.

"We have been working hard this week with further focus on some factors with the aim of having a high performance level on Saturday."

Line-ups

England: 15-Daly; 14-Watson, 13-Slade, 12-Farrell (c), 11-May; 10-Ford, 9-Youngs; 1-M. Vunipola, 2-Cowan-Dickie, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Hill, 6-Lawes, 7-Curry, 8-B. Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-George, 17-Genge, 18-Stuart, 19-Ewels, 20-Earl, 21-Willis, 22-Robson, 23-Malins.

Italy: 15-Trulla; 14-Sperandio, 13-Brex, 12-Canna, 11-Ioane; 10-Garbisi, 9-Varney; 1-Lovotti, 2-Bigi (c), 3-Riccioni, 4-Lazzaroni, 5-Sisi, 6-Negri, 7-Meyer, 8-Lamaro.

Replacements: 16-Lucchesi, 17-Fischetti, 18-Zilocchi, 19-Cannone, 20-Ruzza, 21-Palazanni, 22-Allan, 23-Mori.

Match facts

Head-to-head

England are the only Six Nations team yet to lose to Italy.

They have scored 848 points in 21 Six Nations meetings - an average of 40.4 points per game.

England's biggest Six Nations win in this fixture came at Twickenham in 2001 (80-23).

England

Last weekend England failed to score a try at home in the Six Nations for the first time in eight years.

They could lose successive Six Nations home games for the first time since 1983, when they were defeated by France and Scotland.

England have won their second match in their previous 11 Six Nations campaigns.

Italy

Italy have only won 12 Six Nations matches since they joined the tournament in 2000.

Their only victory in their last 33 Six Nations games came against Scotland in 2015.

The Azzurri have been whitewashed in each of the last five Six Nations.

Match officials

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland)

Touch judges: Romain Poite (France) & Ben Blain (Scotland)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)