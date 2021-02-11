Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons have not won since beating Glasgow Warriors on 5 December

Dragons' Pro14 game with Edinburgh on Friday night has been called off because of a frozen pitch at Rodney Parade.

The fixture has been postponed for the second time this season, having originally been scheduled to take place in November 2020.

The original match was one of three Dragons fixtures put back because of a Covid-19 outbreak at the region.

Dragons had been hoping for a chance to register a first win of 2021.

Pro14 say a large area of the Rodney Parade surface is frozen and will not be playable as temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing before the game.

"Taking into account player safety and travel arrangements, Pro14 Rugby, along with both clubs, has taken the decision to postpone the game," a statement said.

"Pro14 Rugby will identify a rescheduled date as soon as possible."