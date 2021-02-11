Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Macleod has twice seen his Wales hopes dashed by injuries

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app, S4C Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales from 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 14 February

Flanker Josh Macleod has been denied a Wales debut in Saturday's Six Nations clash with Scotland after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Coach Wayne Pivac said Macleod suffered the injury in training, shortly after his inclusion in the starting team was announced to the squad.

With Dan Lydiate out for the season and Josh Navidi also injured, Macleod was next in line for a back-row place.

However, the Scarlets player now faces around six months on the sidelines.

Dragons' Aaron Wainwright will instead wear six at Murrayfield as Wales look to build on their win over Ireland on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

For Macleod, the wait for an international cap goes on. He had been set to feature in the Autumn Nations Cup squad earlier this season but was forced out of that squad because of a hamstring injury.

"I'm guessing it will be something in the vicinity of about six months," Pivac said of Macleod's latest setback.

"Obviously injuries of any description are not pleasant for players and nobody wants them but they are part and parcel of the game.

"The most disappointing is young Josh Macleod, who missed the last squad through being injured in a club game the day before coming in.

"Then yesterday [Wednesday], to be named in front of his peers and have them celebrate and give him a pat on the back and then to go out training and then half an hour later to be taken off on a stretcher, was not great for him, not great for any of us.

"It's really sad and disappointing for Josh first and foremost. A debut against Scotland will have been something he's dreamed of, so we're very disappointed for him.

"With Dan Lydiate's knee and then Josh Navidi having his neck treated, we've got three quality players who are unavailable.

"With Aaron there, we've got an experienced player. He comes in from the bench and James Botham goes straight into the replacements, so it's an exciting time for him."