Burns and Gibson-Park will both start a Six Nations match for the first time against France on Sunday

Six Nations 2021: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell believes Sunday's Six Nations encounter with France can be an important stepping stone for inexperienced duo Billy Burns and Jamison Gibson-Park.

Burns starts at fly-half with skipper Johnny Sexton ruled out through the head knock he sustained against Wales.

Gibson-Park replaces the injured Conor Murray at scrum-half.

"To get to be those experienced players they have to deal with situations like this," said Farrell.

"That's the challenge of international rugby. If you want a long and fruitful international career, these are the games that you want to be involved in."

Ireland must beat France in Dublin to keep alive their Six Nations title hopes after defeat by Wales in last week's opener.

France, on the other hand, are looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign after outclassing Italy in Rome.

And Farrell believes Burns and Gibson-Park - who have amassed a combined 10 Ireland caps since debuting under Farrell in 2020 - can take inspiration from the impressive development of France's rising international stars, including Antoine Dupont, Arthur Vincent and Dylan Cretin, all of whom scored in the seven-try rout of the Azzurri.

"Those young lads that have come into the French side have taken their chance and now they are becoming more experienced as they go," added Farrell.

"We're playing at home and we love playing at home, and there's no better opponent really than the team you guys (the media) are tipping as favourites.

"Why would we not get excited about that? They are raring to go, every single one of them that has been selected."

Burns endured a chastening Six Nations introduction as he kicked the ball dead when aiming for touch to end Ireland's hopes of a victory against Wales

Farrell's team for Sunday also includes Rhys Ruddock, who last played for Ireland in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand.

The Leinster back row comes in for Peter O'Mahony, who is suspended for the next three matches after his red card against Wales, while Ulster lock Iain Henderson will captain Ireland for the first time after being named as James Ryan's replacement.

Farrell believes Henderson can show his impressive leadership skills against France after praising the 28-year-old's progression since replacing Rory Best as Ulster captain in 2019.

"He's changed massively. He's always been a bright guy that always analyses things deeply.

"He's got a real sense of care for his team-mates and can really bring a calmness to the squad.

"He's worked really hard on his leadership over the time he's been captain at Ulster and, since he's been brought into the leadership group here over the last year, he's really come on in that sense."