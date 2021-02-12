Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's brothers Joe and Sam Simmonds, the Premiership's top try scorer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Rob Baxter makes three changes to his Exeter side as prop Harry Williams returns after being released from England's squad earlier this week.

He replaces Marcus Street, while Tom Hendrickson and Josh Hodge come into the back division in place of Ian Whitten and Facundo Cordero.

Steve Mafi replaces injured Adam Coleman for London Irish .

Forwards Lovejoy Chawatama and Ben Donnell and backs James Stokes and Ben Meehan are also given starts.

Reigning champions Exeter moved up to second place in the Premiership with victory over Newcastle at Kingston Park in their previous fixture.

Scrum-half Stuart Townsend returned from a five-match ban in that game and he will again be among the replacements at Sandy Park.

London Irish claimed their third win in eight Premiership games last time out as they hung on to see off Gloucester.

With Coleman injured and prop Sekope Kepu leaving the club for personal reasons in the week, the Exiles have shuffled their pack.

Donnell is named at blindside flanker with Blair Cowan at openside flanker and Mafi and Simmons combining in the second row.

Exeter: Hodge; Cuthbert, Hendrickson, Devoto, O'Flaherty; Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle [capt], Williams, Witty, Skinner, Ewers, Capstick, Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Street, Armand, Lonsdale, Townsend, Skinner, Whitten.

London Irish: Stokes; Loader, Rona, Hepetema, Hassell-Collins;, Jackson, Meehan; Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Chawatama, Mafi, Simmons,Donnell, Cowan [capt], Tuisue.

Replacements: Matu'u, Dell, Hoskins, Nott, Rogerson, Cooke, Phipps, Brophy Clews.

Referee: Jack Makepeace.