Sexton had to be replaced late in Ireland's defeat by Wales after taking an accidental knee to the head from Wales back row Justin Tipuric

Six Nations 2021: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage on BBC Sport website and app.

Johnny Sexton will miss Ireland's Six Nations game against France following the head knock he sustained against Wales as Billy Burns is handed a start.

On Wednesday, a prominent French doctor apologised to Sexton after earlier claiming the fly-half had sustained 30 concussions during his career.

A hamstring injury also rules out Conor Murray as Jamison Gibson-Park starts.

Iain Henderson is named captain as he replaces injured James Ryan and Rhys Ruddock comes in for Peter O'Mahony.

Munster back row O'Mahony is unavailable for Sunday's home game at the Aviva Stadium after being handed a three-match ban following his first-half red card in the Cardiff defeat.

Burns, who came on for regular skipper Sexton at the Principality Stadium, will be making his first Six Nations start after his chastening conclusion to last weekend's game as he kicked the ball dead when aiming for touch to end Ireland's hopes of a dramatic last-gasp victory.

Scrum-half Murray's absence means Ireland will have a different half-back combination as Leinster's Gibson-Park partners Burns.

Gibson-Park's promotion means that Murray's Munster club-mate Craig Casey is named on the bench.

Ireland: Keenan; Earls, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Burns, Gibson-Park; Healy, Herring, Porter; Beirne, Henderson (capt); Ruddock, Van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Kelleher, E Byrne, Furlong,Dillane, Connors, Casey, R Byrne, Larmour.