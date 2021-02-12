Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hogg helped Scotland defeat Wales 14-10 in Cardiff last October

Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 13 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has warned his side not to underestimate depleted Wales in Saturday's Six Nations showdown at Murrayfield.

Wales are without nine players from their original 36-man tournament squad due to injuries and suspension as both sides look to follow up opening wins.

Scotland secured a first victory in Wales for 18 years when the sides met three months ago in a delayed final game of last season's championship.

"They are a fantastic team," said Hogg.

"They defend really well and we'll have to be at our best with our attacking and kicking game to break them down. And obviously we have to hold firm in defence.

"There's nine Lions involved and numerous boys who have won Grand Slams, so there's a huge amount of quality and experience in that Welsh side.

"They are an exciting team with a lot of key individual talent. It's going to be a hell of a challenge for us."

Scotland ended a 31-year wait to beat England at Twickenham last weekend, while the Welsh saw off Ireland 21-16 in Cardiff.

Gregor Townsend says his Scotland side can "do something special" in this year's championship, and victory on Saturday would offer further evidence of a genuine title challenge.

"We can take a huge amount of confidence from last week," Hogg added." We are growing, but that counts for nothing unless we back it up this week.

"That's the exciting thing for us, how good we were last week, we still believe we can be better."