Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, S4C. Scotland v Wales highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, 18:00 GMT, Sunday, 14 February

Who said lightning could not strike twice? Rees lightning, that is.

Two wins in six days against opposition with 14 men have left Wales playing for a Triple Crown against England on 27 February in Cardiff. How did that happen?

Especially when Wales have also been ravaged by injuries and started the tournament as fifth favourites in some quarters.

Well a little bit of luck, opposition ill-discipline, admirable character and the star quality of 20-year-old Louis Rees-Zammit have combined to produce a stark turnaround.

A breathless Murrayfield match has left Wales fans wondering what on earth they witnessed less than six days after the crazy contest against Ireland.

But the outcome is that Wayne Pivac's side left Edinburgh with a bonus-point win and the first away victory of his tenure.

They are looking at early silverware after three rounds of the 2021 Six Nations despite finishing fifth in last season's tournament. And they haven't even played that well.

Lightning Louis

Let's start with the man-of-the-moment. The 20-year-old Gloucester wing demonstrated his try-scoring poacher's prowess in the 21-16 win over Ireland with a fantastic finish to help seal victory in Cardiff.

That was just the warm-up act. His brace against Scotland, especially the stunning second solo try, suggests Wales have a superstar in the making.

The man-of-the-match even executed a brilliant banana kick in the dying minutes to help seal the victory by pinning Scotland back.

"With the ball he was exciting, took his opportunities and played very well," said Pivac.

"He's still got work to do on his game and that's the exciting thing, without the ball. He's going to be a very exciting player for us.

"He has got the confidence and pace, which you can't coach.

"He's very quick and took that opportunity very well. The skill with the kick was magnificent, I'm pleased for him."

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones is 15 years older than the prodigy.

"I'd heard a lot about him and seen a lot of highlights," said Jones.

"Hopefully this is just the tip of the iceberg. I don't want to heap the pressure on him, I want him to continue in the similar vein."

Red mist

Wales cannot deny they have benefitted from their opponents' ill-discipline.

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony was sent off for a forearm to the face of Tomas Francis before Scotland prop Zander Fagerson suffered a similar fate after his shoulder challenge on prop Wyn Jones.

"It's tough," said skipper Alun Wyn Jones.

"I feel for Zander, but as players we all have to follow the remit and we've got to be careful ourselves now because I'm sure the microscope will be on us."

Pivac believes it could prove a turning point for players.

"There's nothing else the officials can do," said Pivac.

"The law is pretty clear-cut now. It's one of those unfortunate things. Players will have to look carefully about how they enter those rucks."

The character factor

So the Wales class of 2021 have ridden their luck and will not claim they have become world beaters in the space of a week. They have not.

They have though shown grit in abundance along the way. Wales arrived in Murrayfield with a quarter of their 36-man squad on the sidelines and the likes of George North, Jonathan Davies, Johnny Williams, Tomos Williams and Josh Navidi ruled out through injury. Twenty-one players missing in total.

Players such as debutant Willis Halaholo and recalled James Botham were drafted in at short notice and excelled as replacements.

Pivac has received criticism but also demonstrated courage in bringing off experienced but ineffective half-backs Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies for Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy, a gamble that paid off.

Wales made 245 tackles in the victory over Ireland and overcame a backline reshuffle in both games which resulted in players performing out of position for long periods.

Wayne Pivac is happy with his sides win over Scotland in the Six Nations

Overcoming adversity has also been evident with centre Owen Watkin a prime example. Watkin had been easily outflanked by Scotland skipper Stuart Hogg's second try, but popped up with a match-winning tap tackle.

Under Warren Gatland, Wales won games they should not have. There is evidence to suggest that resilience is returning.

"We have shown a lot of character," said Pivac.

"It's a pleasing start. With the short turnaround, it was a great result for our team, especially going deep into the squad in certain positions with the injuries we had. It bodes well for the future and been a good squad effort.

"I'm pleased for the players as they've worked so hard. They've had a good two weeks in camp, longer than they usually have away from their families.

"So a result like this in a tense game is pleasing for management and players."

His comments were echoed by his skipper who has been backed up by elder statesmen Ken Owens, Taulupe Faletau and the imperious Justin Tipuric, while Wyn Jones and Adam Beard have also impressed.

"Again we had to come from behind and it was good to see that character and resilience," said Jones.

"The senior guys are still trying to put those performances in and lead by example. I'm privileged to work with guys who continue to add value.

"There is a set of players here not afraid to lead and set standards."

New year, fresh start

So what has changed from the struggling side in 2020 who won just three games in 10 under Pivac?

"It's well documented what we did in the autumn and that was in view of the 2023 World Cup, building some depth," added Pivac.

"You saw with the side we put out, we've had to call on depth at six and in the midfield, and everybody put their hand up when they needed to. We're busy working as a group. The atmosphere at training is good and senior players are leading well.

"It's a lot of work by a lot of individuals, a squad effort. It's a long way to go but we're happy to have those nine points."

Jones believes Wales are benefitting from the autumn disappointment.

"What you're seeing as well is a product of the experimentation from the Autumn Nations Cup and the hurt we took," said the veteran lock.

"We're well aware there are massive improvements to make, but I'm pleased with the resilience, character and pride in the jersey we're showing."

England awaits

So Eddie Jones' side lie in wait in Cardiff after following up their opening defeat by Scotland with victory over Italy.

Wales could have key players like North, Navidi, Jonathan Davies and Josh Adams back in contention, but there will be doubts over full-back Leigh Halfpenny who failed a head injury assessment after going off at Murrayfield.

"We're aware England had a good win (against Italy) and are back on track," said Jones.

"We'll be back at the Principality Stadium so we'll regroup and improve on the parts we need to."

Although lineout issues were resolved against Scotland, Pivac knows the overall performance will have to improve significantly if Wales are to win that Triple Crown, even if there will be no fans in the ground.

"It was evident for everyone it wasn't a complete performance (against Scotland)," added Pivac.

"Alun Wyn has spoken about that in the changing room and we'll address our game over the next couple of weeks.

"This is only round two of the tournament and we'll expect to improve each time we take the field."

So can lightning strike twice? Just remember Wales stuttered to victories in the opening two rounds of the 2019 Six Nations before an emphatic home victory over England laid the foundations for Grand Slam success.

What chance a repeat?