Henderson will captain Ireland for the first time in Sunday's Six Nations match against France

Six Nations 2021: Ireland v France Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Sunday, 14 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Sport website and app. Live text coverage and video highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Former Ireland wing Tommy Bowe believes Iain Henderson can "really settle" into a role as his country's captain after being given the armband for Sunday's Six Nations game against France.

Henderson will captain Ireland for the first time with Johnny Sexton ruled out through a head knock.

The Ulster lock impressed in last week's defeat by Wales after replacing the injured James Ryan.

"His performance was almost like a player and a half," said Bowe.

"To have been out for a few months and to come back for his first game last weekend, to come off the bench for James Ryan.

"He was phenomenal, all over the park and I think he's really stepped into the leadership role with Ulster this season."

Henderson has won 59 caps for Ireland having made his debut in 2012 but Sunday's encounter is uncharted territory for the 28-year-old having been entrusted by head coach Andy Farrell to lead the team out for a must-win game against France.

Ireland are unbeaten in their last four home Six Nations matches against the French but face a much-fancied Les Bleus side fresh from a comprehensive 50-10 win over Italy in Rome.

However, Bowe believes Henderson will relish his role as Ireland skipper having demonstrated his leadership skills since replacing Rory Best as Ulster captain in 2019.

"Since Rory Best stepped away, there were questions about who was going to replace him but Henderson seems so popular among the players," added Bowe, who won two Six Nations titles with Ireland in 2009 and 2015.

"He's leading by example and what an opportunity for him, an Ulsterman getting to lead his country again after Best.

"I think this is something that he could really settle into because when Johnny Sexton steps away, we're not really too sure who is going to be the future Ireland captain and if Henderson can string a few good games together, this could be a great opportunity for him."

Bowe admits that, given Ireland's injury troubles and France's form, he is "worried" about Sunday's game, but thinks that testing Dublin conditions could work to the home side's advantage.

But the 36-year-old also insists that stopping in-form scrum-half Antoine Dupont, the 2020 Six Nations Player of the Tournament, is crucial to Ireland's chances.

"Antoine Dupont at nine is without doubt the best player in the world at the moment.

"He is just completely lighting it up in the French jersey but also for Toulouse.

"He is impossible to try and lay a finger on so he's going to be somebody Ireland are really going to keep an eye on but I expect the weather conditions are going to be pretty miserable, really high winds in Dublin so I'm hoping this French team might not travel so well.

"They have a young player like [Matthieu] Jalibert playing at outhalf, he'll not be used to these conditions. From an Irish point of view, they have to put that number nine and 10 under huge pressure.

"France are like a team of old, they're not the French team we've seen in the last 10 years where we've had such success over them.

"This team really mean business and coming to Dublin, we would fancy our chances, but they're probably the form team in the world."