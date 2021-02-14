Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Saturday's call-off at Franklin's Gardens was Northampton Saints' third Covid-related postponement in two months

Northampton have been given four points after the cancellation of Saturday's Premiership game with Newcastle because of Covid cases within the Falcons camp.

The game had to be called off following initial positive coronavirus tests for two Falcons players in midweek.

Four players - all front five forwards - ended up testing positive in total, with Newcastle awarded two points.

"The correct decision was taken to call the game off," said a Premiership spokesperson. external-link

"The health and safety of players, staff, management and officials is our priority.

"Northampton Saints have been awarded the win and four league points. Newcastle Falcons shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0.

"We wish those affected at the Falcons a safe and speedy recovery."

Saints have now had three games called off in this manner this season, of which this is the second in their favour.

They were awarded a win over London Irish following the cancellation of that game on New Year's Day.

But the following week it was their own Covid-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of their game with Leicester, with the Tigers handed victory.

Northampton, who go to Exeter next Saturday, climb back above Wasps into fifth with their four points, while Newcastle's two points puts them in seventh, ahead of next Saturday's scheduled trip to Worcester.