Chris Ashton has not played in the Premiership since 28 September

England winger Chris Ashton is almost ready to make his long-awaited Worcester Warriors debut, says head coach Jonathan Thomas.

More than three weeks after signing for the Premiership club, the former Wigan Warriors, Northampton Saints, Saracens, Toulon, Sale Sharks and Harlequins back is still to play for Worcester.

But Thomas says 33-year-old Ashton has had to go through a "loading" process.

Part of that has been getting used to Warriors' artificial pitch at Sixways.

"Chris has been with us three weeks now," Thomas told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "We've given him an opportunity.

"He hadn't played for a long time. He'd had a couple of niggles but we wanted to do the right thing by Chris.

"So we've put him through a period of loading and getting used to this pitch.

"We're confident that Chris will be involved against Newcastle."

Whether Saturday's home game with Newcastle will go ahead will depend on how well the Falcons come through the Covid-19 protocol that led to last weekend's Falcons game at Northampton being cancelled.

If Ashton plays it will be his first appearance since Harlequins' 32-23 home defeat by Wasps on 28 September.

That was the last of Ashton's five Quins appearance, in which he scored two tries, following his move south to London when his time at Sale ended amid a "difference of opinion" with their then boss Steve Diamond.

Warriors need a boost after a run of nine straight defeats in all competitions, the latest of which was Sunday's narrow 17-13 Midlands derby loss to Wasps.