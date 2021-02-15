Six Nations Lions Watch - who impressed this weekend?

By Mike Henson

Louis Rees-Zammit
Louis Rees-Zammit and Dan Robson were both winners in the second round of Six Nations action

As the Six Nations heads into a rest weekend, there is more time to mull over what the action might mean for British and Irish Lions selection.

We should know more soon about where and whether the planned Test series against South Africa will go ahead.

But, in the meantime, some hands went up for selection for Warren Gatland's squad.

Louis - King of the wingers?

Last week's Lions Watch ended with the fateful words that "another couple of tries like that from Louis Rees-Zammit and Gatland will be forced to take note". The Lions coach duly got plenty to ponder.

Rees-Zammit, who turned 20 earlier this month, was electric in the win over Scotland. He scored Wales' first try with a lovely soft-shoe shuffle inside the covering Darcy Graham, set up their second with a nice line and offload and then clinched the victory with an absolute peach, chipping over Stuart Hogg to touch down.

The match winner could have come from the opposition though. With the clock in the red, Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe broke free, only to be tap-tackled by Owen Watkin. South African-born Van der Merwe actually made more metres than Rees-Zammit (103 to 61) in another industrious, powerful performance.

And there was a welcome return to form for England's Anthony Watson, the man who started all three Tests for the Lions in New Zealand four years ago. Coach Eddie Jones admitted Watson's form had been patchy over the autumn, but he made more metres than any other player this weekend as an interception try helped him to 160m. The way he raced inside the Italian cover defence to score his first though was probably more impressive.

With team-mate Jonny May also showing off his athletic finishing ability when he took the aerial route to the line, competition is getting hot. It could well be that Ireland's Jacob Stockdale, hailed as the world's best wing two years ago but currently out with a knee injury, misses out when Gatland draws up his selection.

Price is right?

If match-changing moments are key to selection, Ali Price supplied a gem for the first try at Murrayfield. The Scotland scrum-half deftly chipped over the Wales defence for Graham to gather and score. Such ability may well be very useful against a Springbok defence that comes up fast and flat. And if Finn Russell is going to start at 10, their partnership - shaped at Glasgow, as well as Scotland - may be a big plus for Gatland.

Conor Murray, 2017's first-choice nine, has been short of form and fitness lately, perhaps leaving the way open for another first-time tourist.

Dan Robson injected energy and initiative after being brought off the bench by England, setting up Jack Willis's try with a weaving run from a tap and go.

The Wasps man has made all nine Test appearances off the bench for England, but, as Jamie George showed in 2017, Gatland has made Lions Test starters out of England's 'finishers' before.

Eight debate

Taulupe Faletau has been a reliable performer for Gatland.

He started all three Tests in New Zealand and was one of the Welshmen drafted in to clinch the series-deciding third Test in Australia four years earlier.

The 30-year-old produced some big numbers in the win over Scotland as well. He made more metres (63), more carries (11) and more tackles (19) than any of his team-mates.

But Matt Fagerson did not suffer by comparison. The 22-year-old, making his eighth international start, was the man to give Scotland impetus, posting similar stats to Faletau (61m made off 14 carries, with 12 tackles) and bristling with intent. Following on from an impressive performance in the win over England, he is making his case well.

England's Billy Vunipola might well have pipped Faletau to the Test starting spot in 2017 had he not been ruled out of the tour with a shoulder injury.

However, he has not been in that eye-catching, all-action form for some time.

The Saracens man was withdrawn after 59 minutes against Italy having made 31 metres from eight carries and seven tackles. It may be that he is doing more of the breakdown dirty work as Eddie Jones evolves England's style, but ball-carrying ballast may well be what is required against South Africa.

If Gatland's eye strayed to a smaller stage, he may also have noted Sam Simmonds' form. The Exeter number eight and European player of the year scored another two tries in his club's win over London Irish. He now has 11, more than double any other player in the Premiership this season, and has made more metres than any other Lions-qualified forward in the English top flight.

His last England appearance was nearly three years ago however, back in March 2018.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • As a Welshman, I'm hoping Farrell gets picked at 10 to face Wales, or failing that, inside centre. He's deeply mediocre, whilst you know that, sooner or later, he's going to get sent off for violent play....

  • After this week think lrz has played himself into the team, struggling with centres and no8 as no one is performing exceptionally well. Itoje and Hogg only certs

    1. Vunipola
    2. Cowan Dikie
    3. Sinckler
    4. Itoje
    5. Gray
    6. Underhill
    7. Watson
    8. Vunipola
    9. T Williams
    10. Russell
    11. May
    12. Henshaw
    13. Slade
    14. Lrz
    15. Hogg

    Subs genge, George, furlong, Ryan, tips, price, ford, Watson

  • I think at the moment people are generally paying themselves out of the tour (not that there will be one).

    PoM and ZF obviously out
    Farrell
    AWJ,
    Russell
    Hogg
    Youngs
    Healey all showing their age and lack of form, amongst others

    Positives, back 3 of LRZ, May and Watson is scary.

    Itoje to Captain, as currently probably the only certain name on the team sheet.

    • david2017 replied:
      Hogg and Russell on that list? Please explain?

  • LRZ had a fantastic game on Saturday. Let's wait and see when some team specifically targets him constantly. The nature of Sport is, plaudits one week, pelters the next.
    I can't see the Bok forwards being overly worried on the evidence seen so far in the 6N so far!

  • Why is Jonny May"s "try" not being challenged. It was athletic, but illegal. The laws state that you cannot jump out of a tackle. Not only is it dangerous, but does not allow the opposition to tackle the player as he is in the air. Penalty to Italy

    • Cheshire Cat replied:
      No it wasn’t. Please leave your anti English bigotry in the valleys, where it belongs,

  • AWJ leaderships skills are clear to see. The way Farrell was arguing with the ref on Saturday was terrible

    • harrydash replied:
      AWJ and Farrell were both useless again. Jones could barely walk by the second half

  • Jones continues to pick the drop that are past the sell by date. Vunipola ball in hand very poor and Daly simply flawed. Willis is the future and what a talent he is. Give Simmonds a run. Drop Farrell and Youngs for good. Russell at 10 Zammit on the wing.

  • My Lions XV based on current form:

    1 Vunipola
    2 George
    3 Sinkler
    4 Itoje
    5 Gray
    6 Underhill
    7 Tipuric
    8 Faletau
    9 Price
    10 Russell
    11 Van Der Merwe
    12 Henshaw (this is a problem position...)
    13 Slade
    14 Watson
    15 Hogg

    Very Scottish feel to the XV at the moment! Of course this will all change by the tour - the only two players that are nailed on (barring injury) are Itoje and Hogg imo.

    • Llion replied:
      Price wont be on plane never mind starting 15. You could make argument for Watson at 7, id have May in before VDM and id even say he is behind Adams & Stockdale (i know they haven't played but have enough in the bank already) VDM hast been that amazing if you were going on form then LRZ would be ahead of him.

  • Farrell or Russell have been very poor no way should they be on the plane

    • david2017 replied:
      Come on - you're going to have to do better than that to wind people up! Try again :)

  • I've a feeling that AWJ might not make this one. There was talk of him being in it but this 6N has thrown up loads of good second row options. The Scottish locks (both Greys included) were brilliant on the weekend, Itoje played superbly as usual, Henderson and Beirne had good games and Beard put his hand up. AWJ played well but it looked a bit laboured.

    • grg replied:
      No chance clear captain

  • May had a drinker last week but was very good on Saturday
    Given the opposition the centres are gonna have to be able to deal with the sheer physicality of their opposite numbers
    At 9 anyone but Youngs, Davies or Murray

    • CornwallScot replied:
      Playing at altitude is what May does best with his ability to fly over the opposition.

  • Nigel Owens impressed yesterday when he explained very clearly why May's "wonder try" should not have been allowed.

    • Gaz Ump replied:
      I didn't see that but it was presumably on the basis that Zammit didn't score it.

  • The fourteen Scottish guys who played on Saturday should be in with a shout, very English players at the moment, There are few Irish players looking good and even though Wales have only played against fourteen man teams will make up the bulk of the team.

  • Yeah Zammit this and Zammit that. He's pretty good but then so is Odogwu.

    If only EJ would get his head out of his a*se and play him (and several others).

    • Jon replied:
      It's not really fair to take away from someone who's done well. It's not Zammit's fault that Odugwu hasn't played.

  • Been discussing Ali Price as a possible lion among friends for a short while. There is a lack of genuine quality at 9 among any of the British/Irish nations, so he has a chance. Overall feeling though is that his decision making sometimes lets him down. For example, kicking away possession in the last two minutes on Saturday was a poor choice.

    • RFU03 replied:
      Yeh he's good, Robson is in with a shout as well

  • We're stuck in a rut with Farrell now. He's too slow and hasn't got the skills required. Blimey I know what he's going to do, let alone the other teams.

  • Farrell offers nothing except place kicking (even his captaincy skills are limited) and that does not justify a Lions place: I am an England supporter.

  • What we have learned for sure is Owen Farrell is not fit to play for England at 10 or 12 or indeed any position. He is one dimensional and not a playmaker. He is petulant and gives away penalties. By definition he is not a Lion. The lad Rees-Zammit has been the stand out player of the week end and a bright light. Power, pace and skill in abundance.

    • pnicklin1 replied:
      Well said!

  • 2 quality tries with the second being world class, set up another and hit a clearance of destiny. The future’s bright on the Welsh Wing for LRZ. When you leave Stuart Hogg for dead you know you’re quick!

    • Rather concerned replied:
      Agree that LRZ had a fabulous game and has great potential but don’t over hype him. Hogg was covering for his lack of winger, was moving to close down the space and had to turn on his heels when he was chipped. A foot race against an almost stationary opponent when you are at full pelt isn’t much of a comparison. I once jogged past Linford Christie in a park can I have his gold medal please ta.

  • Rees lighting!

