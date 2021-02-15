Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Ospreys number eight Dan Baker has won three caps for Wales

Dragons have signed former Ospreys number eight Dan Baker on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Wales international, who has won three caps, joins Dragons after a spell at French Pro D2 side Stade Montois.

The 28-year-old, who made 94 appearances for Ospreys, moves to Rodney Parade as injury cover for Ross Moriarty following his ankle surgery.

"We're pleased to bring Dan back to Wales and into our environment," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He is eager to take the opportunity and we look forward to seeing the impact he can make for us in the second half of this season."

The Neath-born back row is available for selection ahead of Friday's Pro14 against champions Leinster Rugby at Rodney Parade.

"I'm excited to be returning to Wales and the chance to represent the Dragons," Baker said.

"I enjoyed my rugby experience over in France, but now my focus is getting involved here as soon as possible.

"I'm excited to play my part and look to show what I can do the rest of this season."