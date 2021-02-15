Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said last month he was hopeful Jacob Stockdale would be available for the game in Rome on 27 February

Jacob Stockdale's knee injury will keep him out of Ulster's Pro14 game against Glasgow on Friday - eight days before Ireland face Italy.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said three weeks ago that he hoped to have the Ulsterman available for the Rome game.

Stockdale is part of a still lengthy Ulster injury list despite their month-long break from action.

Ireland internationals Luke Marshall, Jack McGrath, Will Addison and Sean Reidy all remain out.

Coach Dan McFarland will also be without injured trio David O'Connor (shoulder), Angus Curtis (knee) and Robert Baloucoune (hamstring) for the game at Scotstoun.

Like Stockdale, centre Marshall has a knee injury with prop McGrath's ailment a hip problem, utility back Addison still out of action because of a back injury and flanker Reidy not expected to play again until April following shoulder surgery.

With Ireland's attack having struggled for any invention in their opening two Six Nations games, Stockdale's presence has been missed in Andy Farrell's squad.

Stockdale, who has featured at full-back for Ireland over the last year after making his name as a try-scoring wing, was injured in Ulster's Pro14 win over Munster on 2 January.