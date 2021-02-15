Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker Jack Willis is "truly gutted" after suffering a serious knee injury during England's Six Nations win over Italy but is determined to make a comeback.

Willis' left leg buckled awkwardly after Sebastian Negri pulled him out of a ruck, leaving the Wasps back row crying out in pain.

"I will give everything I can to my rehab to come back a better and stronger player," Willis tweeted external-link .

England beat Italy 41-18 at Twickenham.

Willis added: "I have loved every second of training and playing in an England shirt and it has been a dream come true to be involved in such a great group of lads and coaches.

"I'm truly gutted with the way it ended on Saturday but these things happen. I will be back."

The 24-year-old, current Premiership Player of the Season, is having scans to assess the extent of the damage to his knee.

Italian flanker Negri apologised for the tackle, which he described as "just horrible" and said it was "never nice to see".