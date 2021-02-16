Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis in training

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.

Wales prop Tomas Francis has hailed his "world-class" fellow front-rower Wyn Jones following the unbeaten start to the Six Nations.

Jones has been of the form players in the tournament following his try in the victory over Scotland.

"If the rest of us can keep up with him we will have a good rest of the tournament," said Francis.

"He is a world-class loose-head prop. He has put some big shifts in at the minute."

Francis added: "I have always liked scrummaging with him. I feel as if he is the cornerstone of our set-piece at the minute. His carrying game has come on.

"He is not losing the set-piece dominance he has always had. The aspects he has added to his game is fantastic."

Jones and Francis have been involved in the two incidents which led to Wales facing 14 men in the opening Six Nations matches.

Francis was the victim of a forearm from Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony, while Jones was taken out at a ruck by Scotland prop Zander Fagerson.

O'Mahony was banned for three matches, Fagerson suspended for four games after the pair were given red cards.

"The referees are given clear directives," said Francis.

"It's tough. The TMO is there now watching everything.

"It's not nice to see in rugby. You want 15 on 15 and everybody on the pitch but the referees gave us a clear message at the start of the tournament about foul play and the head was protected.

"It was a red by the letter of the law at the minute and it has to be refereed like that to get it out of the game.

"You can't just pick and choose to be hot at the start of it and let it fly. It is something they have set the tone for the future of rugby if they want to protect the players."

Now Wales' attention turns towards trying to win the Triple Crown game against England in Cardiff on 27 February.

"We have two weeks to prepare for England which is exciting," said Francis.

"We can train and build as a squad and rip into each other a bit and hopefully be in a much better place come England.

"It is a one-off game with a fallow week either side. It is the exciting one and it's at the Principality Stadium.

"We are at home for the last time in the tournament and we want to go out there and put on the best show we can.

"The more time we spend together, the more time we are learning the patterns the better we will be.

"The pack is not quite gelling but we are still scoring points and got a bonus point win against Scotland.

"There is a lot of work to be done and I think we can make big improvements."