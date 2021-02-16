Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gonzalo Bertranou played for Argentina at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou has joined the Dragons on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Bertranou has played 26 times for the Pumas.

The 27-year-old was part of the Argentina side that defeated New Zealand in the Rugby Championship in November 2020 and he last played for Jaguares in Super Rugby.

"This is my first time in Wales, so it is an exciting time," said Bertranou.

"It is a good opportunity for me to prove myself. I'm looking forward to starting to train and play with the team."

Bertranou joins with immediate effect and will battle it out for game-time with the likes of Wales internationals Tavis Knoyle and Rhodri Williams.

"We're pleased Gonzalo joins us and we're excited to see the impact he can make at the region," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Gonzalo brings real quality to our set-up that will increase competition, while his international experiences will help the wider squad to grow."

Dragons have also confirmed full-back Ioan Davies has joined the region on loan from Cardiff Blues until the end of the season.